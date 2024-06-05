Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Diamond Castle (DMCK) on May 30, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DMCK/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

DMCK listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/211656_5699b9dbd4d05b0e_001full.jpg

Diamond Castle (DMCK) is an innovative project that fuses blockchain technology with the Foreign Exchange (Fx) market to stabilize the DeFi market, enhance asset value, and issue NFTs backed by real-world products.

Introducing Diamond Castle: Revolutionizing DeFi with NFT-Backed Real-World Assets

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Diamond Castle (DMCK), at the forefront of innovation, merging blockchain technology with the Foreign Exchange (Fx) market to address and overcome the pervasive issue of inflation in the DeFi space. By issuing NFTs backed by real-world products, DMCK aims to stabilize the DeFi market. This groundbreaking approach not only enhances asset value but also ensures authenticity and transparency through blockchain integration.

The project encompasses a comprehensive management policy that includes clear goals, resource allocation, and rigorous schedule management to ensure timely delivery of milestones. DMCK emphasizes service quality through the operation of DeFi Nodes and continuous risk management. Effective communication strategies and stakeholder engagement ensure that all participants are well-informed and can provide valuable feedback. Regulatory compliance is a cornerstone of the project, ensuring that all operations adhere to legal standards, thus building trust and reliability.

Beyond its technical innovations, Diamond Castle is dedicated to creating a user-friendly ecosystem. The platform offers stable liquidity control and value appreciation through DeFi services linked with real assets. By collaborating with global partners, especially in regions like Korea and Southeast Asia, DMCK plans to expand its reach, managing warranties, distribution, and marketing to develop into a worldwide service. This holistic approach not only addresses the current challenges in the DeFi and Fx markets but also paves the way for a secure and efficient future in digital finance.

About DMCK Token

Based on ERC20, DMCK has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). DMCK token distribution: Swap Systems & Transaction 50%, Platform Incentive 25%, Team & Foundation 5%, Reserve 7.5%, Business Development 2.5%, Partnership 5%, Investment Deposit 5%. The DMCK token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on May 30, 2024. Investors who are interested in DMCK can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about DMCK Token:

Official Website: http://c-diamondcastle.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2242328A9e9A2DEA3B9Ef5952B9614F45C7585D6

Twitter: https://x.com/diamond_dmck

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211656

SOURCE: LBank