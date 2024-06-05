ITERAM Capital Reaches $1 Billion AUM Milestone

GENEVA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITERAM Capital, a leading alternative asset manager based in Geneva, has recently surpassed one billion dollars in assets under management.



Founded in 2015 with a strong hedge funds expertise, ITERAM has rapidly developed its offering with the addition of private debt and venture capital strategies. This expansion underscores the firm's commitment to become a preferred partner in alternative investment solutions.

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone, a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and the trust and confidence our clients have placed in the firm's strategies and expertise", said Manuel Garzelli, CEO of ITERAM Capital. "In recent years, we have managed to significantly expand both our team and assets under management by providing high quality service and delivering superior investment solutions to our clients".

As ITERAM continues to expand its AUM, the firm remains focused on its core values of independence, innovation, and integrity. The company plans to further enhance its investment strategies and explore new opportunities to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value for its investors.

For more information about ITERAM Capital and its investment strategies, please visit www.iteramcapital.comor send an enquiry to contact@iteramcapital.com.

ABOUT ITERAM CAPITAL

ITERAM Capital SA, established in 2015 in Geneva.

For media inquiries, please contact :

Jérôme Trotignon

+41 22 552 23 47

contact@iteramcapital.com