The Ohlthaver & List Group: Kraatz Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Kraatz, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification after successfully completing a series of external audits conducted by Det Norske Veritas (DNV). DNV is an internationally accredited registrar and classification society that provides certification services to ensure organizations meet international quality management standards. This prestigious certification represents a significant milestone for Kraatz, demonstrating its commitment to quality management standards and continuous improvement.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), ensuring that organizations consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification assures clients and partners that Kraatz's processes, systems, services, and documentation align with global standards for quality assurance.

Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects Kraatz's dedication to excellence and aligns with the core values of the O&L Group. It underscores our commitment to creating a sustainable future, delivering excellence in product and service quality, and fostering successful, progressive relationships. This certification showcases Kraatz's empowered and inspired leadership team and highlights the dedication of its employees to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Michael Revill, Quality Assurance Manager and project leader with the Kraatz team celebrating the The ISO 9001 certification, a major milestone for the company and industry at large.

The journey to ISO 9001:2015 certification was marked by numerous challenges and significant milestones. The initial step involved a thorough assessment of the company's existing processes, followed by a commitment from top management, led by Managing Director Frank Kernstock, to adopt ISO 9001:2015 standards. The Quality Policy statement, signed on the 8th of August 2023, marked the official start of the certification process. Developing the internal documented processes required extensive collaboration with stakeholders across Kraatz. With the support of the preferred certification body, DNV, Kraatz underwent a rigorous audit process, culminating in successful certification.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification enhances Kraatz's ability to deliver high-quality products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty. The certification supports continuous improvement efforts, leading to better performance, increased sales, and a stronger reputation within the industry. It opens doors to new high-profile clients and sectors, particularly in the rapidly expanding Oil & Gas sector in Namibia.

Furthermore, the certification aligns with specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). A fully functioning QMS enables Kraatz to manage resources more effectively, increase productivity, and support sustainable development by minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency.

Kraatz is committed to maintaining the standards required by ISO 9001:2015 through a combination of incremental and breakthrough continuous improvement initiatives. These efforts ensure that processes remain efficient and effective, addressing any issues promptly and implementing significant changes when necessary.

ISO 9001:2015 certification positions Kraatz for future growth, innovation, and leadership in the industry. It provides a competitive edge, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality and continuous improvement. This certification assures clients and regulators that Kraatz consistently meets international standards, paving the way for expansion into global markets.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Kraatz will host an internal event to recognize the dedication and hard work of the team that contributed to achieving the certification. Reflecting the company's culture of appreciation and recognition and the O&L Persona of being "Authentic, Caring, and Passionate", the celebration will embody O&L Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme's motto, "We take fun very seriously!"

"The ISO 9001 certification is a major milestone for our company. It is a testament to our core existence of being Authentic, Caring, and Passionate in what we do, how we do it, and how we improve every day to support and drive industrialization in Namibia. Our commitment to quality and continuous improvement ensures that international standards are met and allows us to expand into global markets. The dedication and hard work of the Kraatz team are truly commendable, especially in reaching this goal within just 10 months. Well-done to everyone involved; I am very proud of you all!" said Frank Kernstock, Managing Director, Kraatz.

