Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
NASDAQ
04.06.24
21:59 Uhr
14,000 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology", Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that the Company granted stock options to four new employees to purchase an aggregate of 51,600 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of June 3, 2024. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema's Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of June 3, 2024, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $11.76 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 3, 2024. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

Contact:
Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com


