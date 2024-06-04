Anzeige
Methanex Corporation Provides Update on Egypt Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its 1.26 million tonne Egypt methanol production facility (Methanex 50% equity interest of 0.63 million tonnes per annum) was temporarily idled this morning as lower gas supply and increased seasonal demand for power generation has led to gas curtailments to industrial plants. Methanex is working closely with its partner and gas supplier to resume gas supply.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


