Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
04.06.24
16:32 Uhr
24,040 Euro
-0,060
-0,25 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10024,15011:30
24,10024,14011:30
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 10:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Thomas Hinnerskov to start as Valmet's President and CEO on August 12, 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet published on February 19, 2024, that Valmet's Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Hinnerskov President and CEO of Valmet. Thomas Hinnerskov's start date was agreed today and he will assume the role of Valmet's President and CEO on August 12, 2024. He succeeds Pasi Laine, who will continue as the President and CEO of Valmet until August 11, 2024.

"Thomas Hinnerskov has a strong track record in successfully leading versatile businesses in a global business environment. He has extensive international experience and strong background in services driven businesses. I am convinced that with his background Thomas has a good foundation to continue to develop Valmet forward together with the rest of the Executive Team from the company's excellent position built since 2013," says Mikael Mäkinen, Chair of the Board, Valmet.

"I am excited to join Valmet, which is known as a global leader in its field with a unique offering, strong customer focus and consistent engagement to enhancing a more sustainable world. I am looking forward to beginning working together with over 19,000 talented Valmeteers, as well as Valmet's customers around the world," says incoming President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/thomas-hinnerskov-to-start-as-valmet-s-president-and-ceo-on-august-12--2024,c3995475

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thomas-hinnerskov-to-start-as-valmets-president-and-ceo-on-august-12-2024-302164573.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.