Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Names Eugene Sarmiento VP of Sales and Business Development, EMEA

Appointment strengthens the company's expanding EMEA presence and supports growing demand for a GenAI-powered media supply chain

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading software solutions company, today announced that Eugene Sarmiento has joined Ateliere as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With over 15 years of experience delivering innovative and scalable enterprise solutions for media and entertainment customers, he has a proven track record of driving revenue growth with a focus on customer enablement and joint innovation.

Sarmiento offers a dynamic entrepreneurial management style that balances business acumen and technology domain knowledge gained from past roles that have included leadership positions at Operative, Salesforce, and Ericsson. With well-established industry relationships at all levels in customer and partner organizations, Sarmiento will play a critical role in driving growth for Ateliere's cloud-native media solutions and strengthening the company's position in the region.

"As we continue our AI-first approach to address clients' current and future needs, Eugene's first-hand understanding of customers' goals and challenges will play a critical role in our continued expansion in the region and beyond," says Ateliere Chief Revenue Officer Kira Baca. "I look forward to his significant impact on our sales efforts and market reach."

In his role, Sarmiento will develop and execute strategic initiatives to support customers' business objectives. He plans to increase sales team performance through mentorship and close interactions with customers. Sarmiento will also help with the ongoing efforts to capitalize on the momentum and further strengthen Ateliere's channel sales strategy with both system integrator and ecosystem partners.His appointment reflects Ateliere's continued focus on global growth and increasing demand to distribute content across global markets. Sarmiento will be based in London.

"The key challenge facing media companies today is to make sure they keep pace with advancements in AI and automation, and integrate these technologies into their existing workflows," says Sarmiento. "I chose to join Ateliere because the company is at the forefront of AI and cloud-based media workflow automation. Strategic partnerships with AWS and others as well as collaboration with key customers will support this shift across a wide range of use cases and processes."

For more information on Ateliere's recent leadership expansion, please visit https://www.ateliere.com/company/news

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

