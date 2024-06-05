Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Zero Candida, an Israeli FemTech medical device start-up, will be applying to list on the TSX Venture Exchange, with a proposed valuation of 40 million dollars Canadian.





Zero Candida, a FemTech technology company, is developing an AI smart tampon-like device which uses a therapeutic light source to successfully treat 99.999% of the Candida fungus cases at point of contact. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis, a fungal infection that causes irritation, discharge and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva, affects about 75% of women globally with 138 million women affected world-wide each year and 492 million over their lifetime.

Recurrent cases of 4 or more episodes per year, estimated at up to 10% of all cases, are increasingly documented as becoming resistant to existing drug treatments. Existing treatments are unable to overcome the high rate of recurrence, since the root cause of the condition is poorly understood and addressed.

Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder & CEO, stated: "Zero-Candida's technology is a game changer that will change the treatment of women and FemTech industry in the world. Zero Candida's technology, first of its kind using a controlled "Blue Light", destroys the fungus at record speed and without side effects. The treatment is carried out by a tampon-like medical device which, according to medical experts, provides an optimal solution for removing the fungus altogether, preventing the recurrence of the disease. Another significant advantage of the Zero Candida device is treatment without side effects, in a world where many of us try to improve our health without the use of chemicals. We foresee an amazing future for Zero Candida in the medical devices' world. Zero Candida has a potential to become a technological leader and using its ground-breaking technology to expand boundaries of non-chemical candida treatment."

The company has signed pre-clinical agreements with hospitals in Israel and Europe and has successfully completed a safety trial for the use of a pre-clinical device in large animals, such as sheep. It continues the development of the final product for human use in preparation for a clinical trial scheduled for June 2025.

Zero Candida's device will bring the field of gynecology into the 21st century with hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics. At the same time as developing the treatment procedure, Zero Candida is working on creating a technology to enable the hybrid medicine services to be provided by gynecologists to populations that until now received no treatment at all, including, among others, in the developing countries.

Dr. Asher Holtzer, Director, added: "The invention of Zero Candida can potentially become a game changer in the world, the company brings amazing news to FemTech women's care and can become a leader in women's health all over the world. According to studies in the world, 3 out of 4 women suffer during their lifetime from Candida disease, a fungal infection that attacks large parts of the female reproductive system, which causes significant damage to the quality of life and, in severe cases, even disability. Until now, the common treatments for candida included antifungal drugs that alleviated the symptoms but failed to solve the problem at its root."

For more information please visit the company's website, www.Zero-Candida.com, contact Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder and CEO, at info@Zero-Candida.com.

