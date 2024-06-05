Rakuten International Announces Leadership Transition at Rakuten France

Cédric Dufour appointed President of Rakuten France and will continue as CEO at Rakuten TV

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten International, a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., announces a transition of leadership at the Group's French e-commerce subsidiary, Rakuten France. Cédric Dufour has been appointed as the new President of Rakuten France, effective July 1, 2024, and will continue in his current role as CEO at Rakuten TV. Dufour's appointment and expanded portfolio exemplify his broad expertise in e-commerce and digital entertainment, as well as Rakuten's commitment to fostering growth within and across its diverse business portfolio.

Dufour joined Rakuten in 2016 as COO of Rakuten France and has been instrumental to the Group's growth in e-commerce and digital entertainment in Europe, playing a crucial role in the expansion of Rakuten's shopping and membership platforms in the region. He served as Managing Director of Open E-Commerce Europe from 2019 to 2021, when he was promoted to his current role of CEO at Rakuten TV, a leading European streaming platform.

At Rakuten TV, Dufour led the streaming entertainment platform to significant growth and greater awareness in the European market. Under his guidance, Rakuten TV has expanded its TVOD, AVOD and FAST offerings to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences, positioning the platform as a leading brand in the streaming video market and showcasing Dufour's ability to lead businesses to adapt and thrive in rapidly evolving digital sectors.

Rakuten France's outgoing President and CEO, Fabien Versavau, is leaving to pursue new opportunities. Versavau has led Rakuten France since 2018.

Amit Patel, President and CEO at Rakuten International, said: "I am thrilled to announce Cédric as the new President of Rakuten France. With his proven track record of success, he will continue building on the strong foundation Fabien has laid, using it as a springboard for further growth.

Patel continued: "On behalf of the entire Rakuten Group, we extend our deepest gratitude to Fabien Versavau for his visionary leadership and dedication to developing Rakuten's consumer presence in France. Under his guidance, Rakuten France successfully navigated rebranding from PriceMinister and significantly expanded its merchant and consumer bases to become one of France's top five online retailers."

Cédric Dufour's appointment as President of Rakuten France, in addition to his role at Rakuten TV, reflects Rakuten International's strategic approach to leadership and innovation across its global operations.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Rakuten France and build upon the strong foundation that has been laid by my predecessor," said Dufour. "I am committed to maintaining growth in Rakuten France and Rakuten TV's operations while working across our diverse business units to unlock new value and synergies for Rakuten. I am confident in our ability to continue enhancing Rakuten France's offerings and services, to ensure that the business continues on its strong growth trajectory."

About Rakuten France

A key player in French online shopping and a pioneer in the circular economy, Rakuten France is a generalist platform offering new, used and refurbished products sold by professionals and individuals. Driven by an optimistic vision of retail and with the most generous loyalty program in French e-commerce, Club R, Rakuten boosts the purchasing power of more than 12 million members thanks to a unique cash-back model for online purchases.

Through its many online services, Rakuten France also supports more than 10,000 professional sellers and partners in their digitalization. One of these services is the Rakuten Fulfilment Network launched in 2022 which gives partners access to a global network of experts providing the simplest, most efficient, and economical response to their logistics requirements.

About Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is one of the leading streaming platforms in Europe combining TVOD (Transactional video-on-demand), AVOD (Advertising video-on-demand) and FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) to provide users with a universe of content that makes the whole entertainment experience easier.

The TVOD service offers an authentic cinematic experience with the latest releases to buy or rent in high quality audio and video. The advertising-supported offering comprises AVOD and FAST services. The AVOD service features more than 10,000 titles available on-demand, including films, documentaries and series from Hollywood and local studios, as well as the catalogue with Original and Exclusive content. The FAST service consists of an extensive line-up of over 500 unique channels among which 100 Owned & Operated (O&O) across Europe, including free linear channels from global networks, top European broadcasters and media groups, and the platform's own thematic channels with curated content. Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches more than 150 million households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices.

About Rakuten International

Rakuten International is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., a Japanese global technology leader in services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten International business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, communications and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community.

