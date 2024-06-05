Curium Adds the Institut Laue-Langevin Reactor to Global Irradiation Portfolio to Ensure Continuous Supply of Lutetium-177 to Benefit More Than 100,000 Cancer Patients Over the Next 5 Years

PARIS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has signed a long-term partnership with the Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) for irradiation services at their high-flux nuclear reactor in Grenoble, France to produce non-carrier added lutetium-177 (Lu-177).



This new partnership with the ILL will add additional security of supply while bringing a high-flux reactor within the Curium irradiation reactor landscape. The agreement announced today follows Curium's announcement on 29th May 2024 to extend its irradiation partnership with NRG I PALLAS in the Netherlands. Curium's Lu-177 program will benefit more than 100,000 critically ill patients worldwide over the next five years.

Ciril Faia, CEO SPECT Europe for Curium commented, "With the growing demand for Lu-177 around the world, we are extremely pleased to be adding the ILL reactor to our reactor supplier base. Today's announcement is significant not only because of the capabilities of the ILL to produce high quantities of Lu-177 given its high-flux, but also because it adds complementary reactor uptime to Curium's global irradiation portfolio - ultimately for the benefit of cancer patients. This is a further step in our short-term plan to build the most robust Lu-177 supply chain in the world, via ongoing dialogues with several other reactors elsewhere in the world - leveraging our current position as key customer for reactors via Curium's product portfolio."

Ken Andersen, Director of the Institut Laue-Langevin added, "The ILL is a world-leader in neutron science and technology, well-known for hosting scientific users from its 14 partner countries and from all around the world to perform cutting-edge research. Moreover, the ILL supports nuclear medicine by performing irradiations in its high-flux reactor to produce medical isotopes, thus serving cancer patients globally. We are very happy to include Curium in our network of collaborating companies."

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

About Institut Laue-Langevin

Institut Laue-Langevin

