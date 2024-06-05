The Company's most ambitious talent recruitment campaign to date wraps up a year ahead of schedule, highlighting the business' prowess in attracting leading tech professionals.

In just over 2 years, the Company has added 635 new team members.

Set in November 2021, the recruitment goal was originally scheduled to be reached in March 2025, as part of a wider strategy to boost the Company's Prime subscription platform.

Prime continues to grow and has exceeded 6 million members

eDreams ODIGEO ('the Company' or 'eDO'), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce companies, today announced the early completion of its largest-ever recruitment campaign, one year ahead of schedule. Initially set to conclude in March 2025, this drive has successfully increased the Company's total headcount to 1,685 team members, up from 1,050 when the expansion was announced in 2021.

The 3.5-year strategy outlined in 2021 is proving highly successful, with the subscription business now the major driver of profits for the Group, effectively transforming eDreams ODIGEO into a subscription-centric business. The new hires will support further expansion of Prime, which topped 6 million members in May 2024.

A highly skilled team powering a world-class technology platform

eDreams ODIGEO operates innovation and technology hubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Madrid, Porto, Milan, Mallorca, Alicante, and Budapest. These centres are pivotal in driving the company's growth and innovation, particularly in enhancing its subscription business model.

Demonstrating the international nature of the business and its mission to connect the world, the Company employs professionals from 68 nationalities who speak 45 different languages. A remarkable 87% of the team are Millennials or younger, with an average age of 36 years. Notably, 99% of the workforce hold permanent contracts, with an average tenure of 4.2 years-a figure that has grown by 6.3% in the past year alone.

The workforce is constantly developed internally, with over 50,000 hours of training offered throughout the past year. The team operates under an industry-first hybrid, flexible working system designed to enhance flexibility and boost employee creativity.

The positive impact of eDreams ODIGEO's talent culture is evident, with a remarkable 9 out of 10 'eDOers' recommending the company as a great place to work. Similarly, eDreams ODIGEO has been named by Forbes magazine as one of Spain's 'Best Companies to Work For in 2024', an honour it has received for a third consecutive year.

Lindsey Auty, Chief People Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "We now boast a stronger and more diverse team than ever before, following the early completion of our largest-ever recruitment drive. This milestone not only underscores our status as a tech powerhouse in Europe but also highlights our attractiveness as a top tech employer. This empowers us to continue pushing boundaries and driving cutting-edge innovations that will continue to revolutionise the travel industry, notably by accelerating our expansion as a subscription platform"

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 6 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605637410/en/

Contacts:

eDreams@instinctif.com