TOKYO, June 5, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Hidetoshi Uriu joined NEC as Chief Investment Officer on June 1, 2024.Hidetoshi Uriu was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he spent nearly 20 years advising numerous domestic and international technology companies on M&A and raising capital. He has also led M&A activities at VisasQ Inc. as a senior executive.NEC is promoting aggressive investment in growth areas to enhance corporate value under its "Mid-term Management Plan 2025." Hidetoshi Uriu will be responsible for formulating investment strategies for the entire NEC Group and leading the execution of M&A projects.