NetLine's INTENTIVE Recognized by SIIA as Best Business Intelligence Solution

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / NetLine, an Informa Business, today announces that INTENTIVE, the only B2B buyer-level intent insights platform, was named the Best Business Intelligence Solution of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

NetLine's INTENTIVE honored by SIIA with 2024 CODiE Award for Best Business Intelligence Solution

David Fortino, NetLine's Chief Strategy Officer, expressed his pride in the achievement. "To say I am elated would be an understatement," Fortino said. "INTENTIVE has revolutionized the collection and utilization of first-party B2B intent data-enhancing the detail and usefulness for marketers and sales professionals. By harnessing the power of voluntarily provided user data, INTENTIVE offers unmatched insights into buyer behaviors, separating the curious from the serious.

"This CODiE Award win highlights our dedication to innovation and excellence in delivering solutions to accelerate pipeline success for GTM teams. Being recognized in this way affirms our mission to democratize the application of buyer-level intent insights and arms our customers with the necessary tools to truly engage their target audience throughout the buying journey."

Gleaned via NetLine's proprietary content syndication platform, 285 distinct event activity types, and billions of data points from parent company Informa, INTENTIVE sources its intent insights through an extensive network of first-party data.

This data is collected from millions of engaged professionals interacting with B2B content across various industries, resulting in a myriad of buyer-level insights including:

11K+ Intent Topics

37M+ Persona Filtering Attributes

100M Offline Activities via Informa Events

By analyzing these interactions, INTENTIVE can identify intent signals and behavioral patterns, providing marketers and sales professionals with deep insights into buyer interests and readiness to purchase.

INTENTIVE recently demonstrated its effectiveness on behalf of the leading webinar and virtual event platform at Forrester's B2B Summit North America. Over 90 days, the platform identified 506 high-potential accounts with an average intent score of 3.9, compared to 793 accounts identified by ABM traditional methods, with an average intent score of 2.3.

Additionally, INTENTIVE found that 50% of identified accounts had a high (4+ on a 1-5 scale) intent score along with 57 confirmed projects. In contrast, traditional methods resulted in 16 confirmed projects and only 14% of accounts with a high intent score. Overall, this data shows that INTENTIVE is significantly better at identifying and engaging high-quality, in-market accounts and buyers compared to traditional ABM tactics.

Presenting the awards were the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner Celebration.

"The 2024 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services, and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees - the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert Judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Additional information on INTENTIVE can be found on NetLine's website.

Details about additional CODiE winners can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About NetLine:

NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities.

Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into "who" is actively expressing intent in an account, "what" actions that person is taking, "when" those actions took place, and uniquely "where" those actions occurred, including offline Event Intent data, NetLine fast tracks buyer transparency. In addition, NetLine also operates the largest B2B content-centric lead generation platform offering content syndication, lead generation, account-based marketing, lead management, and more.

Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists' products receive a second round and peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don't win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement.

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Contact Information

Jon Steiert

Senior Content Marketing Manager

jsteiert@netline.com

215-855-3547

SOURCE: NetLine, an Informa Business

