LALAL.AI: Introducing AI Video Cut: Free AI-Powered Solution for Transforming Long Videos Into Engaging Short Content

Revolutionary AI-Powered Tool Offers Seamless Video Repurposing for Social Media and Advertising

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Short content is flooding over social media, with YouTube Shorts having more than 70 billion daily views in 2023, Reels having over 140 billion plays across Instagram and Facebook, and TikTok currently has over 1.5 billion active users. The need to repurpose long-form video content is higher than ever, and that's where a new AI-powered tool comes in-AI Video Cut.

AI Video Cut

Free AI-Powered Solution for Transforming Long Videos into Engaging Short Content



In an era where attention spans are at an all-time low and short-form content dominates social media and advertisement, AI Video Cut offers content creators, influencers, digital marketers, and social media managers a new, quicker way to repurpose videos. Powered by advanced OpenAI technology, AI Video Cut enables users to smartly repurpose lengthy videos into engaging trailers, YouTube Shorts, TikTok clips, Reels, and attention-grabbing video ads tailored to their specific needs.

"Imagine allowing ChatGPT to edit your videos and create a montage for you. With this in mind, we've developed an algorithm that allows you to play with prompts and turn long videos into short, engaging ones," says Alexandra Miller, AI Video Cut Product Manager.

Key features of AI Video Cut include:

Whether it's crafting eye-catching trailers, topic-based viral clips, instructions, or product-feature videos with compelling calls to action, AI Video Cut empowers users to create content primed for virality.

With options for seven, 15, or 25 phrases, AI Video Cut allows users to tailor the duration of their content to match the attention span of their audience.

Transcription accuracy and AI-driven prompts that guarantee the quality of repurposed video content.

Aspect ratio customization allows users to export content in 9:16, 16:96, 1:1, or its original size to seamlessly adapt to various platforms and screens.

AI Video Cut is the go-to solution for a diverse range of professionals and industries, including content creators and influencers, digital marketers, social media managers, E-commerce businesses, event planners, podcasters, and other professionals who work with video content on a daily basis.

To try the tool for free and learn more about it, visit the official website.

About AI Video Cut:

AI Video Cut is a cutting-edge video repurposing tool powered by advanced AI technology. Designed to streamline the process of transforming long videos into engaging short content, AI Video Cut offers a range of features to cater to the diverse needs of content creators, marketers, and businesses in the digital age.

