World's First Six-hour Ethical Hacking Challenge Certification from EC-Council Receives Recognition from U.S. Department of Defense

EC-Council's CEH (Practical) is the world's first ethical hacking challenge exam to attain dual recognition; attaining the ISO/IEC 17024 accredited certification status by the American National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and being recognized by the DoD for its 8140 directive for Information Assurance Roles within the defense community.

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council , the organization behind the globally recognized Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)® credential, announced today the recognition of two additional EC-Council certifications by United States Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8140 including the groundbreaking Certified Ethical Hacker (Practical) ethical hacking challenge exam and the EC-Council Certified Incident Handler (ECIH). The inclusion of the CEH (Practical) Ethical Hacking Challenge exam is the first of its kind, recognizing the first and only six-hour Ethical Hacking Challenge Certification that is ISO/IEC 17024 accredited and offered to cybersecurity professionals.



This exam is part of the renowned Certified Ethical Hacker® certification, which helps cybersecurity professionals develop ethical hacking skills. During the CEH Practical exam, candidates demonstrate their ability to apply ethical hacking techniques in real-world scenarios. They use actual technologies and tools to conduct vulnerability assessments, exploit system vulnerabilities, and implement security measures to protect against cyber threats. It assesses the practical skills and knowledge of ethical hackers through a rigorous, six-hour, proctored exam.

"It's an honor that our CEH (Practical) ethical hacking challenge exam and the EC-Council Incident handler certifications have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense," said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. "For more than two decades, we've demonstrated a commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and to our unwavering mission of creating a more secure digital future. By empowering cybersecurity professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to protect our nation's critical systems, we are not only cultivating a proficient workforce but also shaping a stronger, more secure global landscape."

Six EC-Council certifications have been approved as DoD 8140 Baseline certifications after meeting the ISO/IEC 17024 standard including the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)®, Certified Ethical Hacker (Practical), Certified Network Defender (CND), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO)and EC-Council Certified Incident Handler (ECIH) . This recognition helps strengthen national security in 28 important cybersecurity roles within the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework.

EC-Council certifications equip professionals with the skills to effectively combat cyber threats, safeguard critical infrastructure, and protect sensitive data. Covering areas such as ethical hacking, network defense, incident response, digital forensics, and cybersecurity leadership, these certifications provide tailored training to enhance job performance and contribute to national cybersecurity preparedness. Established in 1947, the Department of Defense (DoD) is responsible for protecting the United States from security threats. Recently, as noted by the DoD Workforce Innovation Directorate, DoD cyberspace introduced the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) expanding the scope of cyber skill development "from solely the information assurance workforce to a more inclusive focus comprised of personnel who build, secure, operate, defend, and protect DoD and U.S. cyberspace resources, conduct related intelligence activities, enable future operations, and project power in or through cyberspace." The 28 roles EC-Council has been approved to certify for are included in the new expanded cyberspace roles.

Jay further commented, "This framework strengthens national defense and provides cybersecurity professionals with a clear path to career advancement. By bolstering our cybersecurity workforce, we enhance our ability to protect our digital infrastructure and data. With this recognition, the defense community will be able to essentially hack their way into DoD 8140 information assurance roles with EC-Council's CEH practical challenge."

"ANAB commends EC-Council for successfully attaining accreditation under ISO/IEC 17024 for its CEH(Practical) certification," said Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB Vice President, Credentialing Programs. "The CEH (Practical) is a 100% competency-based certification that uses real-life scenarios and challenges to validate skills required in the ethical domains as outlined in the CEH program. EC-Council is the first ANAB-accredited cybersecurity certification body to develop a fully hands-on practical examination as an alternative to the traditional written examination for its Certified Ethical Hacking certification. The attainment of ANAB accreditation for a fully hands-on examination demonstrates EC Council's commitment to the highest internationally recognized accreditation process."

For more information regarding EC-Council's range of certifications and their alignment with DoD Directive 8140, please click here. If you are a member of the Armed forces, please visit the link below to find EC-Council's training and certification options; visit: https://www.eccouncil.org/government-cybersecurity-military-solutions/

