On Saturday, June 1, European time, the 63rd World Food Quality Evaluation Conference Monde Selection (Monde Award) award ceremony was held in Vienna, Austria. NYO3, a premium dietary nutrition brand from Norway, won the gold award in this year's Monde Selection (Monde Award). The gold Amundsen krill oil won the highest award in the nutrition and health category of Monde Selection -the Monde Grand Gold Award, which once again demonstrated its ability to lead the industry with its the best quality and excellent taste.

The Monde selection, as an authoritative organization for consumer product quality evaluation jointly established by the European Community and the Belgian Ministry of commerce in 1961, it has become a measurement for the quality of nutritional diets and health foods. Mr. Louis Poot Baudier, President of the World Quality Evaluation Conference, said: "When consumers see the Monde Selection quality seal, they will be sure that what they choose will be the best product in the same category."

NYO3 distinguished itself by virtue of its pure quality, exceptional taste, and distinctive product design. Nine of the flagship products, such as NYO3 Ultra-boost Antarctic Krill Oil ANNIVERSARY EDITION, NYO3 Antarctic Krill Oil MUNCH CLASSIC, and powerful liver protection products, received high acclaim from an esteemed panel of international independent expert judges.

NYO3's achievements extend far beyond this. In addition to receiving the Grand Golden Award certification, NYO3 has earned the five-star certification of IKOS, the most authoritative third-party krill oil testing organization. It has also obtained the 100% quality qualification certification of the ORIVO testing organization for three consecutive years, demonstrating its rigorous standards for raw materials. Furthermore, according to the official data of Moojing Market Intelligence, NYO3's cumulative online sales volume in 2023 ranked highest among krill oil brands globally, making it a veritable double TOP 1 brand in the krill oil industry.

Winning the Monte Gold Award this time is a perfect reflection of the brand spirit of NYO3. In the future, NYO3 will continue to innovate and reform, lead the new global health trend, and jointly open a new era of health.

