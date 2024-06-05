Anzeige
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH and its brands support World Environment Day

CNH and its brands support World Environment Day

Basildon, June 5, 2024

CNH sustainably advances the noble work of farmers and builders everywhere.

This World Environment Day, the UN's themes are land degradation, desertification and drought. All three issues impact us all and are of fundamental importance to our customers' livelihoods.

Under the banner of the UN's GenerationRestoration promotion for World Environment Day we are showcasing just some of the ways we and our partners make a difference.

Our video series spotlights the various approaches by which we are addressing these issues, including projects from, no till planting in Brazil to developing more electric-powered construction equipment, alongside helping communities develop methods to preserve their agricultural land.

Find the story on CNH.com: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAlex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

  • 20240605_PR_CNH_World Environment Day (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5a87a9c-9748-4021-ac71-6fc5a6235ace)
  • WED (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0eae4655-742a-47a7-ad3a-17b5f7dc87a5)

