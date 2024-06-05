Exosomes Development and Manufacturing Market Worth USD 62.8 Billion to 2031- Best Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Exosomes Development and Exosomes Manufacturing Market "- by Types of Service(s) Offered (Isolated Exosomes, Exosome Characterization, Purification, Chromatography, Engineering, Targeted Delivery, Diagnostic Biomarker, and Quality Control), Method of Exosome Manufacturing (Engineering and Targeted Delivery), Scale of Operation (Discovery / Research, Pre-Clinical, Clinical or Commercialized) and Scalability (Small, Mid-Sized or large) Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031.

The Exosomes Development and Exosomes Manufacturing Market is estimated to reach over USD 62.8 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Exosomes, a form of nanoparticle also referred to as small extracellular vesicles, are gathering attention as potential novel therapeutics for a variety of diseases due to their capacity to deliver genetic or bioactive molecules to recipient cells. Exosomes have demonstrated potential in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating various conditions, including certain cancers, cardiopulmonary diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Although numerous pharmaceutical companies are progressively developing exosome therapeutics, innumerable obstacles remain to overcome in producing clinical-grade exosomes for therapeutic purposes. Exosome manufacturing focuses on scaling up production yields and ensuring high purity, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and outcomes to meet the growing demand for exosomes. Exosomes naturally facilitate intercellular communication, making them highly efficient carriers of biological signals and therapeutic molecules.

List of Prominent Players in the Exosomes Development and Exosomes Manufacturing Market:

101 Bio

10x Genomics

Aegle Therapeutics

Aethlon Medical

AMSBIO

Anjarium Biosciences

Aruna Bio

Bio-Techne

Capricor Therapeutics

CD Bioparticles

Cell Guidance Systems

Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

Clara Biotech

Codiak BioSciences

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

Creative Bioarray

Creative Proteomics

Curexsys

Direct Biologics

EV Therapeutics

EVerZom

Evox Therapeutics

ExoCoBio

Exogenus Therapeutics

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Plus

Exosomics

Exopharm

Exosome Sciences

Izon Science

Kimera Labs

Lonza

MDimune

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoView Biosciences

Norgen Biotek

NurExone Biologic

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takeda

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vesigen Therapeutics

VivaZome Therapeutics

XOStem

Exosomes Development and Exosomes Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 17.2 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 62.8 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Scale of Operation Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

A significant surge in academic and clinical research focused on understanding exosome biology and its potential applications is driving the market. The development of regulatory frameworks for exosome-based products by key agencies such as the FDA and EMA is playing a crucial role in facilitating market growth.

The ability to tailor exosome-based therapies to individual patients offers more effective treatment options with fewer side effects than traditional therapies. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is further fueling the demand for innovative treatment options, including exosome-based therapies. Collaborations and joint research initiatives between biotech firms and academic institutions are fostering innovation and development in the exosome market.

Challenges:

The process of isolating and purifying exosomes is a complex and labor-intensive task, requiring sophisticated techniques such as ultracentrifugation, size-exclusion chromatography, and immunoaffinity capture. These methods demand specialized equipment and significant expertise, making large-scale production both challenging and costly. The high costs associated with the development, isolation, purification, and quality control of exosomes can be a major barrier, driven by the need for advanced materials, equipment, and skilled personnel. These factors collectively limit the accessibility and affordability of exosome-based products, posing a significant challenge to their widespread adoption.

Regional Trends:

North America dominated the market and was valued for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The region boasts a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, facilitating extensive research and development activities. Top-tier medical institutions and research centres in the U.S. and Canada provide a strong foundation for developing and applying cutting-edge exosome technologies.

Additionally, the region is home to numerous leading companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, such as Creative Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Lonza. These factors collectively contribute to North America's exosome development and manufacturing market leadership.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of brain exosome-based medicines to treat neurodegenerative illnesses, revealed that the flagship program, AB126, has received approval for an IND from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Through this approval, the Phase 1b/2a clinical study for acute ischemic stroke is now set to begin in the first half of 2024. Unaltered from neural-derived exosomes, AB126 has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective qualities and a natural capacity to cross the blood-brain barrier.

In January 2024, Creative Biostructure, the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge services to the structural science community, announced the release of its extensive panel of exosomes extracted from human bodily fluids in various illness states. This vast library provides researchers with unrivalled access to important biomarkers for researching a variety of illnesses and creating cutting-edge treatments and diagnostics.

Segmentation of Exosomes Development and Exosomes Manufacturing Market.

By Types of Service(s) Offered

Isolated Exosomes

Exosome Characterization

Purification

Chromatography

Engineering

Targeted Delivery

Diagnostic Biomarker

Quality Control

By Method of Exosome Manufacturing

Engineering and Targeted Delivery

By Scale of Operation

Discovery/Research

Preclinical

Clinical

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

