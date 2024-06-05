Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 85,490 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 28, 2024, up to and including May 31, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
May 28, 2024
1,700
206.1365
ARCX
May 28, 2024
100
206.8700
KNLI
May 28, 2024
100
205.2200
TRCX
May 28, 2024
2,415
205.7087
XNAS
May 28, 2024
40,761
206.0649
XNYS
May 29, 2024
106
203.6785
ARCX
May 29, 2024
106
203.5842
BATS
May 29, 2024
7
204.2300
BATY
May 29, 2024
274
203.7887
HRTF
May 29, 2024
132
203.6639
KNLI
May 29, 2024
1,875
203.7335
XNAS
May 29, 2024
24,901
203.6665
XNYS
May 29, 2024
100
203.3400
XTXD
May 30, 2024
100
204.4100
XNAS
May 30, 2024
2,498
204.4536
XNYS
May 31, 2024
100
202.4500
ARCX
May 31, 2024
1,000
203.4690
XNAS
May 31, 2024
9,215
203.2895
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,230,911.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,940,271. The figure of 201,940,271 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
