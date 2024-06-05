Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 85,490 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 28, 2024, up to and including May 31, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue May 28, 2024 1,700 206.1365 ARCX May 28, 2024 100 206.8700 KNLI May 28, 2024 100 205.2200 TRCX May 28, 2024 2,415 205.7087 XNAS May 28, 2024 40,761 206.0649 XNYS May 29, 2024 106 203.6785 ARCX May 29, 2024 106 203.5842 BATS May 29, 2024 7 204.2300 BATY May 29, 2024 274 203.7887 HRTF May 29, 2024 132 203.6639 KNLI May 29, 2024 1,875 203.7335 XNAS May 29, 2024 24,901 203.6665 XNYS May 29, 2024 100 203.3400 XTXD May 30, 2024 100 204.4100 XNAS May 30, 2024 2,498 204.4536 XNYS May 31, 2024 100 202.4500 ARCX May 31, 2024 1,000 203.4690 XNAS May 31, 2024 9,215 203.2895 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,230,911.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,940,271. The figure of 201,940,271 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

