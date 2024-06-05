Gant Travel Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Effective June 3, 2024, Victor (Vic) Pynn has joined Gant Travel Management as our new Chief Operating Officer. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the travel and technology sectors, Pynn brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision that will be invaluable to our organization.

Pynn holds a Business & Finance Degree from Seneca College of Applied Arts & Technology and is a Certified General Accountant. He is also a recognized public speaker, mentor, and published author. His extensive background includes leadership roles at some of the industry's most prominent companies.

Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Vindow, Inc., where he successfully launched and scaled a groundbreaking B2B hotel procurement solution. His efforts at Vindow included recruiting a top-tier team, implementing AI-driven personalized experiences, and securing major contracts with top Travel Management Companies (TMCs) and Forbes 500 corporations.

As the Co-Founder of Aimendo, an AI/ML startup, Pynn spearheaded the development of NLU-based technology that significantly enhanced productivity for travel sellers. His strategic direction led to the launch of pioneering AI-powered travel solutions and established crucial partnerships that propelled the company forward.

Pynn's extensive career also includes pivotal roles at Amadeus IT Group, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he drove commercial strategy, launched innovative technology platforms, and led key initiatives that optimized operations and elevated customer satisfaction.

We are thrilled to welcome Vic Pynn to the Gant Travel family. His exceptional leadership and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and enhance our service offerings. His proven ability to drive strategic growth and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled travel solutions to our clients.

Pynn's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Gant Travel as we continue to expand our capabilities and market reach. His expertise in leadership development, M&A strategies, and business transformation will play a crucial role in shaping our company's future.

Gant Travel helps travelers enhance their experience while controlling the expense of business travel. Gant's "digital forward capabilities" provide advanced technology, processes, and highly trained people to coordinate business travel properly. Gant has been recognized multiple times for its innovative approaches, winning the Concur Innovation award twice and being listed on the Inc 5000. Gant is also currently ranked #30 on Travel Weekly's Annual Power List. More information about Gant Travel can be found at www.ganttravel.com.

