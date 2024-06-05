ThermAvant Technologies Selected by MDA SPACE as a Part of MDA AURORA Supply Chain

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / ThermAvant Technologies is pleased to announce that it's been selected by MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company's supply chain for MDA AURORA, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

ThermAvant Technologies and MDA AURORA Supplier Announcement

ThermAvant Tech will provide engineering services and manufactured hardware solutions embedded with its flagship oscillating heat pipe (OHP) technology. Over the past half-decade, ThermAvant Tech has developed lightweight OHP-based thermal-mechanical structures for MDA Space to maximize payload capabilities - and minimize lead times and total cost of ownership to MDA Space's end customers.

The MDA AURORA supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

"ThermAvant Tech is continuously advancing oscillating heat pipes to enhance performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of aerospace platforms. Being selected by MDA Space as part of the MDA AURORA supply chain highlights our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of the space industry. We look forward to contributing to the success of the Telesat Lightspeed constellation and the transformative impact it will have on global connectivity," said Joe Boswell, CEO of ThermAvant Tech.

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORA product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

ABOUT THERMAVANT TECHNOLOGIES

ThermAvant Tech is the world's leading oscillating heat pipe (OHP) technology developer and product manufacturer. We embed the OHP technology into materials to maximize thermal-mechanical performance and minimize Size, Weight, Power plus Cost (SWaP-C). Technology firms and U.S. agencies use our OHPs to deliver more power in smaller packages without temperature constraints imposed by status quo heat transfer solutions. For more information, visit thermavant.com.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the U.S. and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in the company's DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

