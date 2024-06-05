Majority of partnership compensation will be in Aires shares

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is excited to announce the Company's 3rd world-class airesathletes awareness campaign partner: John Tavares, the No. 1 NHL draft pick in 2009, 6-time NHL All-Star, former Captain of the New York Islanders, current Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Olympic gold medal winner, and Founder of the John Tavares Foundation alongside his wife, Aryne. In turn, Tavares will become a Company shareholder as the majority of the partnership compensation will be in the form of American Aires shares. The airesathletes initiative connects with professional athletes who, like many thousands of happy customers, have turned to Aires for the significant benefits its technology offers, particularly physiological performance optimization through Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) modulation and protection from the external EMF sources that surround us all today.

John Tavares joins the recently launched airesathletes campaign, which American Aires first announced on March 5, 2024, when Maycee "The Future" Barber, a formidable presence in the Women's Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), became the campaign's first athlete partner. After Maycee came Tiki Barber, the 3-time NFL Pro Bowler who retired as the New York Giants' all-time rushing and reception leader. Now John joins the mission to raise awareness with people around the world about how Aires' cutting-edge technology can enhance well-being in body and mind.

"As a professional athlete, one of my top priorities is staying healthy and recovering quickly when dealing with injuries. After discovering Aires technology four years ago, I have seen tremendous benefits to my recovery and overall health. I am honoured to join the team at Aires and excited to share my experiences with the products more broadly," shared John Tavares, underlining the potential benefits that Aires' technology offers athletes and non-athletes alike.

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "We're excited to have John Tavares as our newest airesathletes partner and as a shareholder in the Company, with the lion's share of his compensation coming in the form of shares in American Aires. John is dedicated to having a healthy body and mind for himself, but also for as many people as possible. It's that commitment to wellness that makes John the ideal ambassador for promoting how Aires offers dual benefits: a unique, scientific, evidence-based breakthrough that shields people in all walks of life from the harmful effects of EMFs, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing you have a proven set-it-and-forget-it solution that's supporting your health and optimization day in and day out. Now we're looking forward to adding more leading athletes to our airesathletes campaign and helping more people defend their biology."

The Tavares agreement is just the latest example of Aires successfully aligning its brand with top performers and sports leagues, from Maycee Barber to Tiki Barber, John Tavares, and Aires' recently announced global marketing partnership with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. These partnerships and the airesathletes campaign connect the Aires brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers while growing market awareness and driving sales growth. As we continue to execute on our strategy of dominating our segment and building a household brand, Aires is increasingly positioned to inspire athletes, fans, and people of all walks of life, by highlighting the intersection of technology, health, and peak human health and performance. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to expand our roster of world-class athlete partners and leagues, each with their unique story of excellence and resilience, united by the game-changing benefits of Aires technology.

The non-exclusive, worldwide NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Rights Agreement with John Tavares is effective as of June 5, 2024, and gives Aires the right to connect John's personal brand with the advertisement, promotion, and sale of Aires products and services, including through custom promotional video content, display of the Aires logo on John's foundation's website, and the promotion of American Aires products on John's social media account and on his foundation's social media accounts.

American Aires created the airesathletes campaign to support athletes in their need for optimal performance and rapid recovery as they continually push to bring their best to every contest. By partnering with top athletes, Aires and the airesathletes campaign aims to educate athletes and consumers about how the protective features of the Aires technology promote profound physiological benefits, from enhanced performance and recovery, to overall well-being, making it an effective tool for anyone that values optimal health and functionality. For more information about American Aires and the airesathletes campaign, please visit www.airestech.com/airesathletes.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC QB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com .

