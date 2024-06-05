Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), in a groundbreaking move towards sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Hydrogen Exploration Initiative, marking a significant step towards leveraging the province of Quebec's renewable energy potential to drive the transition towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

White hydrogen, also known as natural or gold hydrogen, forms through a natural geological process and holds immense promise as a clean and versatile energy source. QIMC's exploration initiative aims to harness Quebec's abundant renewable resources to extract white hydrogen efficiently and cost-effectively, positioning the province of Quebec as a key player in the global hydrogen economy.

"We are excited to embark on this journey towards white hydrogen exploration and extraction in Quebec," said John Karagiannidis, President of QI Materials. "By leveraging our expertise in green technology and collaborating with local partners, we aim to unlock the full potential of white hydrogen to decarbonize various sectors and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Using the Hutchinson model (Greenstones as a source of hydrogen in cratonic sedimentary basins, February 2024) as well as the recent success by Gold Hydrogen in their Australian Ramsay discovery, The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") and QI Materials' key objectives for this fully financed white hydrogen exploration initiative include:

Starting in June, INRS teams will be out in the field, taking gas samples from the soil (soil gas survey) and conducting underwater surveys in Lake Témiscamingue.

These surveys will be used, among other things, to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Témiscamingue rift.

Subsequently, geophysical surveys will be carried out to detect deep structures in the rock. Drone surveys will also be realized to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.

Fieldwork will be carried out mainly in the Municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector.

"The conceptual exploration model that led to the development of the exploration program is the hydrogen production model in the context of Precambrian basement and more specifically the sub-model linked to the presence of iron-rich rocks associated Archean greenstone belt (Baby volcanic group). In the Témiscamingue area and more precisely in the St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector, the units of the Baby volcanic belt containing peridotites, komatiites, basalts and iron formation which are covered by Proterozoic sedimentary rocks of the Cobalt Group and the latter are covered with Ordovician dolomitic rocks and shales (New Liskeard Gp). These sedimentary rocks, covering the Precambrian basement, are affected by the still active Temiscamingue rift zone (neotectonic deformations)," said Marc Richer-LaFlèche, of the INRS who is heading the program.

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has exceptional geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

M. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

Archean iron-rich rocks (greenstone belt) and potassic rocks (sandstones and Proterozoic conglomerates of the Lorrain Formation) are potential sources that could produce hydrogen and helium through iron oxidation or radiolysis reactions. The presence of these potential rocks, an active rift system and a sedimentary rock cover in the same region is a key element in QIMC's exploration strategy in Témiscamingue.

QIMC's white hydrogen exploration initiative aligns with the Province of Quebec's ambitious clean energy goals and powering the AI economy. QI Materials aims to drive innovation, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth while contributing to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By harnessing the power of hydrogen, QIMC is poised to unlock new economic opportunities while advancing environmental stewardship and energy independence.

For more information about QI Materials and its white hydrogen exploration initiative, please visit www.qimaterials.com or contact John Karagiannidis, info@qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 438-401-8271

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@qimaterials.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause QI Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although QI Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with exploration of its hydrogen properties, general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211749

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.