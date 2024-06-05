Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix IoT Solution Enables Digital Retail Shelf Signage Solution for HY-LINE Group

Chain-Wide Implementation and Management of Digital Signage for Customer Engagement and Capture of Buying Behaviors

IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2024with IoT SIM Connectivity Services and Lantronix's PercepxionCloud IoT Edge Solutions platform, this solution is securely and centrally managed for global deployment.



"Lantronix's proven IoT solutions enabled HY-LINE Group to create a digital retail signage solution that combines the best of online and in-person shopping while giving retail chains the ability to capture insightful analytics on customer behaviors," said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer for Lantronix. "IoT Solutions in the retail industry provide additional opportunities to showcase our solutions in this growing market."

According to Berg Insight, the retail industry is one of the top vertical markets for IoT devices. Global shipments of IoT devices in the retail sector are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the next three years, reaching 19 million units in 2027. Lantronix's innovative gateways and software are designed to target this market, supporting these growth trends through plug & play connectivity services and the Percepxion IoT Edge Solutions Platform.

New Case Study: Retail and Digital Signage

Utilizing Lantronix's IoT solutions, including its E210 Series Router (E214) with IoT SIM Connectivity Services and Percepxion Cloud IoT Edge Solutions platform, HY-LINE developed its interactive point-of-sale Smart Shelf Display solution. Combining the best of online and in-person retail shopping, the Smart Shelf engages customers and captures buying behaviors while delivering analytics to generate increased sales and revenue growth.

Success Highlights:

Facilitates the plug & play installation across multiple retail stores globally

Delivers secure connectivity with network connection via LAN, WLAN or store-independent with cellular IoT SIM connectivity as an integrated data package

Enables "National Seamless Roaming," which automatically selects the best connection across all available cellular networks

Enables scalable cloud management across the store chain, regionally, nationally or globally

Engages customers with simple-to-update interactive promotions and sales

Captures data with sensors, delivering analytical insights on customer purchasing behaviors

Enables live updates for promotions or price changes

Provides remote management via the Percepxion IoT Edge Solutions Platform

Solution: Lantronix Routers, Connectivity Services and Percepxion Platform

Utilizing Lantronix products and services enabled HY-LINE to build connectivity into the Smart Shelf Solution, providing an easy way for retailers to deploy and manage Smart Shelves across their stores, regionally, nationally or globally. Since the Smart Shelf comes pre-configured with the interactive display and router, to get started, retailers just plug it into a power outlet and connect it to the network. From there, it automatically connects to Cloud IoT management, where Percepxion provides chain-wide remote management of the connectivity.

For more information and to read the use case, please visit Lantronix's HY-LINE Smart Shelf Digital and Retail Signage case study here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including without limitation statements related to the digital retail signage solution that combines the best of online and in-person shopping while giving retail chains the ability to capture insightful analytics on customer behaviors, the use of Lantronix's E210 Series Routerwith IoT SIM Connectivity Services and Lantronix's PercepxionCloud IoT Edge Solutions platform to support such solution as well as our expectations concerning the Company's prospects for strategic growth and market expansion and leadership. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Sept. 12, 2023, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2024, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part II of such report; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2024 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241