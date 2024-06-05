MIDAD REAL ESTATE UNVEILS STUNNING NEW RESIDENTIAL LANDMARK, THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL AND PRIVATE RESIDENCES JEDDAH AT THE CORNICHE

The Four Seasons Private Residences in Jeddah introduces a groundbreaking architectural marvel designed by SOM.

Featuring suspended bridges connecting the towers, the design is set to enter the Guinness World Records.

This development offers a blend of luxury hotel accommodations and exclusive private residences with unparalleled views of the Red Sea.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midad Real Estate Investment Company is proud to announce the launch of the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah, an architectural masterpiece located on the Corniche in Jeddah. This new development, designed by the renowned architecture firm SOM, features state-of-the-art design elements including suspended bridges that connect the towers, each stretching 60 meters and housing eight floors. This innovative design is anticipated to earn a place in the Guinness World Records upon completion.



The Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah offers a unique blend of luxury accommodations and private residences with breathtaking views of the Red Sea. The development is strategically located near the Crystal Gallery, providing residents with convenient access to premium retail and dining options.

The property includes 247 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, 21 serviced apartments for short- and long-term stays, and 64 private residences, including two penthouses. The project is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Richmond International, featuring opulent, tasteful design elements, expansive living spaces for families, spa-inspired bathrooms, and marble-clad interiors throughout.

Residents of Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche will indulge in an unparalleled lifestyle, with access to all hotel services and exclusive amenity spaces. An extensive spa and hammam, both indoor and outdoor pools, upscale retail and gourmet restaurants, a sophisticated cigar bar, an elegant shisha lounge, and a host of other premium facilities elevate everyday living to an art form. Meeting and event space will total 4,000 square meters, providing an exceptional setting for both personal and professional gatherings. Residents can also enjoy a private residents' lounge, an outdoor terrace, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and valet service, all managed by a dedicated Four Seasons residential team committed to delivering the highest standard of service and luxury.

Midad Real Estate Investment Company has meticulously crafted this development to blend seamlessly with its surroundings while offering an elevated living experience. The property features four towers, housing a hotel and 64 exclusive private residences, each designed to provide the highest level of comfort and luxury.

Rasha Al Othaim, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Midad, expressed, "The launch of the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah marks a significant milestone for Midad Real Estate. We are thrilled to bring this iconic development to life, offering our residents a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. This project is a testament to our vision of creating landmark properties that redefine urban living and provide our residents with a lifestyle that is both aspirational and attainable. We are confident that the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah will become a symbol of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Jeddah."

"Four Seasons is experiencing incredible growth in Saudi Arabia, and our new project in Jeddah at the Corniche will complement our existing and future properties here," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Whether for a long or short stay or a new home, Four Seasons offers dynamic projects for everyone. With Midad Real Estate, Four Seasons Jeddah at the Corniche will be a gateway to all the New Jeddah Corniche has to offer."

Commercial inquiries for the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah are now being welcomed by Midad Real Estate Investment Company.

About Four Seasons Private Residences:

Building upon its legacy of exceptional hospitality, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has extended its expertise into luxury residential living. Since introducing branded Private Residences in 1985, Four Seasons has become a global leader in luxury property management, operating over 50 residential projects worldwide. Residents enjoy worry-free living in beautifully designed homes in the world's best destinations, with the same legendary service that distinguishes Four Seasons hotels. With personalized services such as in-residence dining, concierge, housekeeping, and event planning, Four Seasons Private Residences offer an unparalleled lifestyle. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/residences.

About Midad Real Estate Investment Company:

Midad Real Estate Investment Co. is a leading real estate developer, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company focuses on creating luxury hospitality and mixed-use projects that redefine urban living. Notable developments include the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche, featuring unparalleled Red Sea views and state-of-the-art amenities.

Midad Real Estate combines traditional design with modern architecture to deliver world-class properties. The company aims to expand its portfolio to include hospitality assets in key markets within Saudi Arabia and the region.

Midad Real Estate remains dedicated to setting new standards in luxury living and urban development, ensuring each project reflects their commitment to quality and innovation.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Midad Real Estate Rasha Al Othaim Head of Marketing and Public Relations info@midad.com.sa rasha.alothaim@midad.com.sa Tel: 920009944



