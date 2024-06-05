



TOKYO, June 5, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Thailand's largest power producer Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct research on the introduction of hydrogen co-firing technologies for gas turbine power generation facilities in Thailand, at the 6th Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue (JTEPD) held in Tokyo on June 4. The research aims to facilitate the conversion of thermal power plants to fire clean fuels, supporting Thailand's goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.This MoU will kickstart with a hydrogen co-firing pilot project at one of EGAT's power plants in Thailand. An initial feasibility study is scheduled to be conducted by March 2025. EGAT and MHI, with support from MHI's power solutions brand Mitsubishi Power, aim to achieve a hydrogen co-firing ratio of 20% by EGAT's request.Toshiyuki Hashi, Executive Vice President, President and CEO, Energy Systems of MHI, commented on the significance of the partnership: "We are excited to explore hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines together with EGAT. We are confident that our continued partnership, built on over 50 years of trust, enables us to contribute significantly to Thailand's energy transition by combining the expertise of both organizations."Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Governor - Fuel of EGAT, unveiled this collaboration: "The signing with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries marks one of the pioneering initiatives in Thailand to integrate alternative and clean fuels with Japanese technology to produce more environmentally friendly electricity. This initiative aligns with Thailand's strategy to promote the use of hydrogen. Additionally, it provides an excellent opportunity for technology exchange and the development of hydrogen projects across the value chain with leading Japanese companies at the international level. This partnership is expected to drive advancements in clean energy technology, enhance business opportunities in Thailand's electricity production sector, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Thus, it marks a significant milestone in Thailand's energy transition."This agreement extends the ongoing partnership between MHI and EGAT to focus on hydrogen co-firing, building on an MoU signed in 2022 to research and exchange information on clean fuel power generation, clean hydrogen, and CCUS (CO2Capture, Utilization, and Storage) technologies. As part of this earlier partnership, preliminary investigations of MHI's hydrogen co-firing technology using gas turbines at existing EGAT power plants were conducted. Additionally, EGAT is developing a hydrogen supply chain management strategic plan, encompassing transportation, storage, and distribution of hydrogen in Thailand. The partners will conduct an evolved feasibility study based on results of this partnership.MHI and Mitsubishi Power will continue to support Thailand's gradual transition to utilize cleaner energy sources towards its net-zero goals. Since 1968, MHI and Mitsubishi Power have achieved a total installed capacity, including the power plants under construction, of over 25GW, exceeding 50% of the power generation capacity in the country.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.