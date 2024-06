Altron's FY24 results confirmed good progress with its strategic plan, with headline EPS from continuing operations up 36% y-o-y and well ahead of our forecast. The bulk of restructuring is now complete and has already boosted operating margins from 4.9% in FY21 to 9.0% in FY24. Altron is now positioned to drive revenue and profit growth through a combination of innovation, cross-selling and ongoing operational improvements.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...