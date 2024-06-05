Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
WKN: A3CYQ2 | ISIN: SE0016278303
Frankfurt
05.06.24
08:09 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
05.06.2024 13:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Oscar Properties Holding AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:   Oscar Properties Holding AB, LEI: 549300NZI620CFL1TR88       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument OP SE0016278303                           
:      OP PREF SE0016278311                        
      OP PREFB SE0016278329                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Oscar Properties  
 reason:   Holding AB on June 5, 2024 at 13:30                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:40 CEST followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 13.50 CET, June 5, 2024                
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   OP TO1 SE0017083561                         
 instrumen Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
ts:     the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
       order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
