Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Oscar Properties Holding AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Oscar Properties Holding AB, LEI: 549300NZI620CFL1TR88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument OP SE0016278303 : OP PREF SE0016278311 OP PREFB SE0016278329 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Oscar Properties reason: Holding AB on June 5, 2024 at 13:30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:40 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 13.50 CET, June 5, 2024 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related OP TO1 SE0017083561 instrumen Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift ts: the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB