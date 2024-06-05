PHOTO FAILS: Brits* have an average of 339 'outtakes' on their phones

New research from HONOR reveals three quarters of British people take multiple shots before getting the perfect snap

Wales is the UK capital of photo fails with nearly 800 wasted snaps on the average mobile

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pursuit of the perfect portrait photo means Britain's mobile phones are jam-packed with unused and unwanted images. 75% of Brits regularly take multiple shots before settling on an image of a loved one, meaning Brits, on average, have a staggering 339 photo fails stored on their phones, while 15% have over 400.

The research was commissioned by leading global provider of smart devices, HONOR, ahead of the launch of their latest product series next month, which aims to set a new standard in smartphone portrait photography.

Women have almost double the number of failed photos on their phone, averaging 453 unusable images, compared to men who typically have 230. Age also plays a factor, with Gen Z having the most photo outtakes, 400 on their smartphones, while 35-45-year-olds have a more modest 260 photos left unused.

Across the regions, people from Wales average a staggering 776 photo fails followed by the North East (482) and Greater London (354).

Photography pain points

The results reveal a third of Brits aged between 18-45 get embarrassed when it takes someone too long to take a good photo of them and one in five (24%) feel frustrated if their friend or relative's photography skills aren't up to scratch.

Photography skills are something people look for in a potential partner. With almost a third (32%) stating they feel more special if someone wants to take a photo of them and 14% confessing, they are more likely to date someone if they're good at taking photos.

For a minority it's even a deal breaker, 7% admitted to getting 'the ick' and have even stopped speaking to someone over a photo taken, whilst 6% have ended a relationship because they didn't like a photo taken of them. 16% have had an argument with someone over a photo taken of them that they didn't like.

The perfect portrait

Over half (55%) feel a lot of pressure to get a good shot when asked to take a photo for someone, and more than a third (34%) of people admit they don't know how to take a good portrait picture.

Despite the pressure to portray perfection in pictures, 61% said taking good portrait pictures makes them feel good. With 23% of respondents stating they feel a good portrait picture can reveal more about someone and 41% like when a picture captures someone's personality.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK, said: "Capturing the essence of a person through portrait photography is an art form and our research findings highlight the growing desire for this in our everyday lives. At HONOR, we understand the passion and emotion that goes into creating stunning portraits, which is why we're excited about the imminent launch of the cutting-edge H200 SERIES. With its advanced AI technology, anyone will be able to achieve jaw-dropping results, transforming everyday moments into breathtaking works of art. Say goodbye to amateur snaps and hello to amazing portrait photography with HONOR."

The advancement in smartphone photography capabilities offer smart solutions to get a portrait that truly represents the subject. Launching on 12th June, the H200 SERIES is setting a new standard for portraiture, visit www.honor.com/uk/shop/new-launch/ to learn more.

