XS Financial Closes Amended $70 Million Secured Credit Facility

XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced that it has amended and upsized its current $54 million line of credit with Needham Bank ("Credit Facility") to $70 million. All figures are in US Dollars.

Loans made under the line of credit will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the Wall Street Journal Prime rate plus one percent (1.0%) when the advance rate applied to eligible borrowing base receivables is < 65% and the Wall Street Journal Prime rate plus one and a half percent (1.5%) when the advance rate applied to eligible borrowing base receivables is between 65% and 75%. The amended Credit Facility has an extended term, expiring in June 2027, and may be prepaid with no penalty.

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "This Credit Facility provides XS Financial with additional resources to expand our market-leading portfolio of equipment leases. Our ability to close this Credit Facility with favorable pricing and terms in the current environment exhibits our financial strength and the high-quality customers we support, including several of our industry's largest companies. We are thrilled to continue funding our existing and target borrowers at scale for their critical expansion projects when other capital sources are slowing."

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz

Chief Executive Officer Antony Radbod

Chief Operating Officer Tel: 1-310-683-2336

Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

