Tego Cyber Inc. To Present at the Spring Microcap Rodeo Conference

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held on Thursday, June 6th in NYC.

Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO will be attending the conference and plans to discuss the following:

2024 product development

Updated go-to-market strategy

What's next?

The presentation will be at 3:30 PM Eastern Time on June 6th. The presentation will also be webcasted live and you may register to watch the presentation virtually here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50700

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings Thursday June 6th with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Corporate

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

X/Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: 480-861-2425

Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

