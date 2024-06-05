The Cooperative LA Elevates Partner, Sean Jordan, to President as Part of Strategic Growth Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / The Cooperative LA, a leading owners representation and construction management firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Sean Jordan to the role of President. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and expanding its footprint in the city's most important and challenging construction projects.





Sean Jordan, a Partner at The Cooperative LA, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With a decade of build experience from renowned General Contractor, MATT Construction, and leadership expertise from the prolific Film Studio Developer/Operator, Quixote Studios, Sean has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill in managing and delivering high-profile projects. His impressive portfolio includes iconic developments such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and ASU at the Herald Examiner.

"Sean's promotion to President marks a significant milestone for The Cooperative LA," said Bryson Reaume, CEO of The Cooperative LA. "His leadership, vision, and deep industry knowledge are invaluable assets as we continue to drive forward our mission of delivering outstanding project management and development services."

Under Sean's leadership, The Cooperative LA aims to further solidify its reputation as a firm that embodies its core values: Project First, People Focused, Progress Always, and Prosperity Throughout. These guiding principles ensure that every project is approached with a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement. On this Sean remarked, "There's a proper way to build and a proper way to lead a project. I intend to lean heavily on my many years working with some of the best builders in Los Angeles. I can't wait to instill these principles throughout our company and ensure project success for our wonderful clients and partners."

Sean Jordan's dedication to the industry extends beyond the office. A sports enthusiast and board game aficionado, Sean is known for his creative party themes and love for burritos. His vibrant energy, desire to improve and passion for construction make him a beloved leader within the team.

Sean's leadership will be pivotal as The Cooperative LA continues to grow and take on new, exciting projects. His proven track record of building successful teams and delivering exceptional results is a testament to his capabilities and vision.

About The Cooperative LA

The Cooperative LA is a premier owners representation and construction management firm based in Los Angeles, CA. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement, we provide unparalleled project management and development services to our clients. Our core values-Project First, People Focused, Progress Always, and Prosperity Throughout-guide every project we undertake.

