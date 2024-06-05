Ditto Live: Japanese Airline to Elevate Onboard Passenger Experience with Ditto

With Ditto onboard, All Nippon Airways flight attendants can more easily manage passenger details and services, even when connectivity is cut

Ditto , creator of the edge sync platform that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time even without internet connectivity, announced today All Nippon Airways (ANA) will be using its resilient and smart communication platform to support cabin crew on all ANA's international flights beginning in early summer.

ANA is integrating Ditto software into the onboard digital applications its flight attendants use for managing the plane, collaborating and providing onboard hospitality and services to passengers. These state-of-the-art digital apps, which run on handheld devices and smartphones, will continue to work even when offline, further improving onboard service and operational efficiency.

Lost connectivity can mean lost revenues for airlines. With Ditto onboard, ANA dramatically reduces that risk because Ditto's software technology dynamically uses multiple connection methods such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi, and LAN within the cabin to synchronize important passenger and flight information in real-time between devices. When internet connectivity is poor or lost, devices with the same app automatically find each other, connect and synchronize databases about passengers' preferences, payments, real time safety information, inventory and much more.

"We first piloted a project with Ditto that explored how its technology could support our flight crews" said Keiichi Ueda, Vice President, Digital Transformation & Innovation of ANA. "That initial work clearly demonstrated the potential for Ditto's technology to maintain digital collaborative applications even when offline, and has led us to select Ditto as our digital communications platform for all our international flight services."

Adam Fish, CEO and co-founder, Ditto, noted that digitizing how crews manage their flights promises huge benefits for passengers and airlines. "We're delighted to be helping ANA realize its digital service ambitions and assuring an onboard travel experience that exceeds customer expectations on its flights."

About ANA HOLDINGS

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years. ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-time performance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Ditto

Ditto's Edge Sync Platform is a distributed data platform that allows apps to store, sync and process data anywhere. By installing Ditto's Small Peer SDK into applications, developers can use APIs to read and write data and automatically sync any changes to other devices. Unlike other solutions, Ditto is designed for peer-to-peer synchronization, where it can directly communicate with other devices even without an internet connection. Ditto's technology automatically manages the complexity of using multiple network transports, such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi and Local Area Network, to find and connect to other devices and then synchronize any and all changes. With the Ditto Platform, your app will continue to operate in offline situations, and data can be shared without latency, resiliency or security issues. All data changes are stored locally and will sync instantly when cloud or peer devices are discovered.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ditto has secured investments from Acrew Capital, USIT, True Ventures and Amity Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.live/ .

