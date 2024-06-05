Mediktor Corp: Mediktor Acquires Sensely and Consolidates Its Position as a Leader in AI Healthcare Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain and SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2024, the leading digital healthcare company, has announced the acquisition of Sensely , a San Francisco-based, digital healthcare provider that pioneered an empathy-driven conversation platform to support hospital systems and insurance services with world-class member engagement. This consolidation of two world-leading artificial intelligence-driven solutions providers marks a major medical technology milestone, extending Mediktor's global presence to more than 35 countries and expanding its footprint in the United States.



From left to right - Adam Odessky and Cristian Pascual

The merger creates one of the largest global AI-based solutions providers in the healthcare ecosystem. The new organization will be driven by an enriched conversational healthcare platform to help increase efficiencies and reduce costs using its complementary technologies, including the company's AI medical assistant. According to a recent survey of insurance customers, 54% of patients who used it were satisfied with the medical guidance it provided and did not need additional services or follow-up from a physician.

"This acquisition is a transformational step for Mediktor and reinforces our commitment to digital health innovation. By joining forces with Sensely, we are poised to offer a leading top-notch AI solution to multiple businesses, ultimately improving millions of people's access to healthcare," states Cristian Pascual, Chief Executive Officer of Mediktor.

As a result of the integration, Mediktor will acquire educational healthcare content from Mayo Clinic, which was developed as part of a pre-existing agreement with Sensely. Mayo Clinic will also become a shareholder of the newly integrated company and hold a seat on the Board of Directors as an observer.

MTIP, a leading Swiss-based growth equity firm and long-standing partner of Mediktor, has reaffirmed its confidence in the company's vision and direction. As a member of the Mediktor Board of Directors, MTIP has communicated its unwavering financial and strategic support of the company's acquisition of Sensely and its overall growth strategy.

At the same time, Aliath Bioventures, a venture capital firm that has been supporting Mediktor since 2018, also played a significant role in facilitating this acquisition. Aliath remains deeply committed to supporting Mediktor's strategic growth, strengthening its market leadership, and long-term success.

"Mediktor and Sensely represent the perfect synergy between AI-based symptom assessment and empathy-driven virtual assistance that puts patients at the center," said Adam Odessky, Sensely's Co-Founder and CEO. "The combination of these two organizations provides customers with a strong, comprehensive suite of technology services that are proven to increase efficiency and reduce overhead costs for institutions while offering unparalleled personalized engagement services to patients and insurance members. We're excited to share Mediktor's vision for becoming a leading player in an evolving and competitive digital healthcare environment."

Mediktor plans to integrate Sensely's current staff and management team into the new organization, where Mr. Odessky will take on the role of Chief Product Officer, bringing his vast experience and leadership to the team.

About Mediktor

Mediktor is the most advanced AI-based medical chatbot for triage and pre-diagnosis that guides patients to the right level of care at the right time - improving access while enabling more efficient care navigation. Powered by a sophisticated AI engine that enables users to converse naturally in several languages, Mediktor's white-labeled SaaS is omnichannel and can be easily embedded into any interface

About Sensely

Sensely is a leading innovator of avatar and chatbot-based platforms that are designed to assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources whenever they need them. With offices in San Francisco and London, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to an array of diversified healthcare sectors, including insurance companies, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.sensely.com .

About MTIP

MTIP is a Swiss-based growth equity firm investing in European healthtech companies that aim to revolutionize global healthcare. The team leverages deep sector expertise to help scale up successful and sustainable healthtech businesses For more information, visit www.mtip.ch .

About Aliath Bioventures

Aliath Bioventures, formerly known as Alta Life Sciences, is a life sciences venture capital firm part of the AltamarCAM group. Aliath aims to provide solutions to the most pressing healthcare challenges by targeting therapeutics and healthtech companies built on innovative and disruptive trends. For more information visit https://www.aliathbio.com/ .

