Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Unusual Machines invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024 at 12 noon ET.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Unusual Machine's CEO, Allan Evans in real time.

Allan Evans will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many questions as possible.

Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC) will be presenting at 12:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

