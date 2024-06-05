

THE TIRE COLOGNE 2024 - Sailun tyre generation delivers sustainable performance

SAILUN Group expands portfolio in passenger car and transport sector



Cologne, June 5, 2024 Innovation, inspiration and information - the premieres of the new SAILUN passenger car tyre generations and their EV versions and the tyres for trucks and vans set at The Tire Cologne new standards. The new SAILUN tyre generations convince with lower rolling resistance, which significantly reduces energy or fuel consumption compared to competitors in the international tyre industry. In addition, optimized treads as well as revised structures also contribute to the reduction of rolling noise, shorter braking distances, better grip on dry, wet, or icy road surfaces as well as improved cornering stability. The passenger car tyres all stand for the best safety at competitive, attractive prices and are characterized by high mileage and low rolling resistance - important for low pollutant emissions from combustion engines and a longer range for electric cars. In addition to the ATREZZO ZSR, ATEZZO ELITE2 and ATREZZO ERANGE passenger car tyre models, the exhibition of SAILUN will also focus on tyres for trucks and vans. The truck tyres all stand for high mileage and low fuel consumption. They therefore not only have a positive effect on reducing CO 2 emissions from transport traffic, but also support the competitiveness of haulage companies. This also illustrates the goals and ambitions of the SAILUN Group, which now ranks 12th among tire manufacturers worldwide.



For SAILUN, the entire trade fair appearance is also an important building block for contact with the trade: "THE TIRE COLOGNE is an important communication platform for the entire SAILUN Group for the exchange with trade partners," says Stephan Cimbal, Marketing Director SAILUN Europe. "As an international industry meeting point, it also showcases the trends in the industry and workshops. This makes it a signpost beyond the day-to-day business of our industry." The entire SAILUN trade fair appearance is an important and interesting building block for contact with the trade: "Our wide range of tires for cars, trucks, transport and buses offers an important communication platform for exchange with trade partners," he says. "As an international meeting place for the industry, it also shows the trends in the industry and workshops. This makes it a signpost beyond the day-to-day business of our industry."



Photo: ATREZZO ERANGE - ELECTRIC EXCITEMENT

The following pages will give you an initial overview of the SAILUN tire range exhibited at THE TIRE COLOGNE 2024 - in alphabetical order of the respective tyre series and including all the important facts and figures as well as sizes and dimensions:



ATREZZO ZSR2 - The smart choice for Ultra-high performance

The ATREZZO ZSR2 is an ultra-high performance tyre that impresses with its exceptionally low rolling resistance using the innovative EcoPoint3 technology, thus measurably increasing the range and contributing to energy-efficient driving. At the same time, the ATREZZO ZSR2 offers high driving dynamics characterized by excellent grip, precise steering response, short braking distances in dry and wet conditions, and very high safety during swerving and braking.



The SAILUN ATREZZO ZSR2 in shorthand:

• Multi-awarded ATREZZO ZSR2 - Acclaimed by leading European test publication

• Ultimate grip and safety with wet performance improved 8% and A grade Wet grip

in EU labelling

• Awarded the best EU label for Ultra High Performance and certified by German TÜV SUD

• Pioneering EcoPoint3 Technology - Superior Wet Grip, Wear

Abrasion and rolling resistance improved by 20%

• Top-tier performance meets refined aesthetics with matte-black velvet sidewall technology.



Dimensions:

Tyre width in mm: 205 - 275

Tyre cross section: 30 - 55

Rim size in inches: 17 - 20

Speed symbol: W/Y



EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: B

Wet grip: A

Noise level: A



The Sailun Atrezzo ZSR2 is 'AutoBild approved' for performance, safety and control



ADAC Summer tyre test 2024: 16 tyres 215/55 R17 20.02.2024

Overall result "SATISFACTORY"

Especially good in: • Efficiency • Noise • Wet braking



TCS summer tire test 02/2024: 16 tyres 215/55 R17 20.02.2024

Overall result "RECOMMENDABLE"

Especially good in: • Efficiency • Noise • Wet braking



ATREZZO ELITE2 - Versatile performance with uncompromised safety

• Discover unparalleled handling capabilities on both wet and dry surfaces.

• Experience premium safety and comfort on every journey.

• Depend on safe and secure braking with our latest compound technologies.



Atrezzo Elite 2 is 'AutoBild approved' for performance, safety and handling



Exceptional Safety and Control: The innovative pattern design, and application of a high-resin tread compound ensure a well-balanced tyre performance on both dry and wet road surfaces, promoting safety. Enhanced compound technology achieves an optimal balance between wear resistance and rolling resistance, whilst enhancing grip.



Ultra-Quiet and Supremely Comfortable: Simulation technology minimizes tyre-road noise for a serene driving experience knurling design at the base of the tread groove to disrupt the frequency vibration induced by airflow within the groove cavity, effectively reducing noise levels.



Extended Life: Latest wear resistant compound with high tread elasticity achieves a first-class balance between mileage and energy efficiency.



Tyre width in mm: 145 - 245

Tyre cross section: 40 - 70

Rim size in inches: 13 - 18

Speed symbol: H -Y



EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: B

Wet grip: A

Noise level: B



ATREZZO ERANGE - Electric Excitement

The Atrezzo Erange impresses with short braking distances on wet and dry roads and is on a par with tyres from premium manufacturers in terms of driving dynamics. It has crisp steering and very good lateral control, especially in the wet.Low rolling resistance, high load-bearing capacity, low noise - tyres for EVs and hybrid vehicles need special talents, and the focus is always on lower power consumption all year round. In addition, EVs weigh a fair amount and have high torque right from the start. Both factors can cause tyres on EVs to wear out more quickly than those on gasoline or diesel vehicles - which is bad for the environment and for energy consumption: "How resistant a tyre is to abrasion depends to a high degree on the rubber compound used. The ATREZZO ERANGE for EV offers a reduction in rolling resistance thanks to the EcoPoint3 technology and its substructure, guaranteeing safety, performance and energy efficiency in all weather conditions," underlines Stephan Cimbal, Director Marketing SAILUN Europe. In addition: the EV sizes of the SAILUN ATREZZO ERANGE also feature a reinforced tread carcass that prepares the tyre for the instant torque of EVs during startup or braking. This improves overall handling and cornering precision. The asymmetrical tread design also provides improved stability, and inner tread elements effectively evacuate water from the tyre, while outer tread elements are specialized to improve grip and handling all year-round. Finally, sipes on the shoulder blocks enhance grip for precise cornering and braking. The SAILUN ATREZZO ERANGE in shorthand:



Atrezzo ERANGE is 'AutoBild approved' for performance, safety and control



Premium performance in dry and wet braking.

Complete Safety: With shorter braking distances in both wet and dry conditions, beating the performance of the market leaders.



Premium performance wet handling. Ultimate Control: Experience better control and handling in various conditions, providing aconfident and enjoyable driving experience matching the market leaders.



• EcoPoint3 Technology achieves ultra-high performance, delivering maximum safety

and pushing the boundaries of compromise. Tailored specifically for electric and hybrid

vehicles yet meets the requirements for all drivetrains.

• Increased Mileage: Low carbon EcoPoint3 compound, specially formulated for electric

vehicles, to prolong tyre lifespan with even tread wear.

• Soundproofing Technology: Utilizing Silent Tread Technology, the ATREZZO ERANGE

provides a serene and enjoyable driving experience.

• Ultimate Control: Industry leading EV tyre performance, superior dry and wet braking, and

handling.

• Premium Aesthetics: Refined appearance with matte-black velvet laser sidewall technology



Dimensions:

Tyre width in mm: 225 - 305

Tyre cross section: 30 - 55

Rim size in inches: 19 - 21

Speed symbol: T - Y



EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: B

Wet grip: A

Noise level: B



CITY PRO Z - Minimise costs and maximise safety

• Reduce Your Fuel Consumption

• Safe and Smooth Urban Passenger Transportation

• Low Carbon Footprint

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles



Features & Benefits:

• Safety and Reduced Noise: Bionic sipe design that provides superior grip performance,

ensuring safer driving experiences. Additionally, our special pattern design minimizes

noise levels, offering a more comfortable passenger ride.

• Lowest Rolling Resistance: EcoPoint3 technology combined with wider tread block design,

decrease rolling resistance by 10%, offering a longer life by 5%.

• High Load Capacity: Optimised and strengthened carcass structure improves load capacity

by 15% compared to city convoy. Suitable for 8 ton axles.

• Superior Traction: Five-rib design tailored to handle a wide variety of road conditions.

Complete with full-depth lateral grooves which ensure optimal performance in diverse driving

environments and weather conditions.

• More Mileage: Improved wear resistance compared to the previous generation, reduced

rolling resistance, increased mileage, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

• All Season Performance: Pattern blocks feature 3D sipes to boost grip on slippery roads

and snow, effectively enhancing vehicle safety performance.



Eco-Friendly Choice: Contribute to sustainability with EcoPoint3 Technology,

making an environmentally conscious choice that aligns with green initiatives.



Tyre size: 275/70 R22.5



COMMERCIO 4SEASONS CAMPER- Discover and explore

Engineered for top-class all weather performance, and safety across all terrains. An all-season tyre for motorhomes, suitable for both road and occasional off-road usage.

• 3PMSF certified, providing secure traction, braking, and grip on snowy roads.

• Ensures safety with superior grip on wet surfaces.

• Reinforced casing tailored for extended parking, featuring CP marking for added durability.



Ensuring secure and pleasurable journeys throughout every season An all-weather camping tyre prioritizing safety, this 3PMSF certified delivering exceptional traction during winter conditions and outstanding braking performance on both wet and dry surface.

Conquer diverse terrains with ease Latest wear resistant compound with high tread

elasticity achieves a first-class balance between mileage and energy efficiency.

Enjoy comfort and durability: designed for driving and parking alike. Crafted for extended tread longevity using an abrasion-resistant tread compound. Featuring reinforced sidewalls for enhanced impact and curb resistance, the sturdy casing with CP marking is tailored to endure extended periods of parking.



Suitable for All-Weather Use "V" pattern design, provides ample traction in all weather conditions.



High-Speed Performance and High Load-Bearing Capacity - the enlarged tire shoulder block design provides excellent grip performance during high-speed cornering and increases load capacity.



Low Noise - three pattern pitch combination designs, using the independently developed

SPPS noise simulation system to optimize the pitch arrangement and reduce the harsh noise generated during driving.



Safety Protection - sidewall anti-scratch design protects the sidewalls from impact in complex road conditions or sharp turns.



Tyre size: 255/55R18

EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: C

Wet grip: A

Noise level: B





DELIVERY PRO D - Versatile and robust performance in any weather condition

• Maximise Mileage Potential

• Safety during Every Season / 3PMSF

• Road / Highway Versatility



Features & Benefits:

• Superior Traction: Five-rib design tailored to handle a wide variety of road conditions.

Complete with full-depth lateral grooves which ensure optimal performance in diverse

driving environments and weather conditions.

• More Mileage: Improved wear resistance compared to the previous generation, reduced

rolling resistance, increased mileage, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

• All Season Performance: Pattern blocks feature 3D sipes to boost grip on slippery

roads and snow, effectively enhancing vehicle safety performance.





Tyre sizes: 315/70R22.5

315/80R22.5





DYNAMO MTR11

The latest generation regional trailer axle tyre, designed and developed to provide class-leading performance.



Features & Benefits:

• Latest Casing Design for 10T Axles: High casing stiffness, combined with an optimal

footprint, results in enhanced handling, improved braking, and extended tire life.

• 3PMSF Certified: Meets the requirements across Europe for 3PMSF winter tires. It has

the 3PMSF symbol on the tire sidewall.

• New Pattern Design - Wide Shoulder Ribs: Provides excellent protection in the shoulder

area and ensures very uniform wear.



Tyre sizes: 385/55R22.5

385/65R22.5





DYNAMO STREET-H SUV - Ultra-high performance tyre designed for SUV

Tailored for high-performance SUVs. The STREET-H SUV tyre is crafted to accommodate robust, high-performance SUVs.



Improved dry road grip and wet road braking. The new asymmetric pattern design, using rigid large tread block design on the outside, brings excellent dry road grip and cornering ability.



Durable tread pattern for extended life. Improved compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance.



Noise reduction and enhanced driving comfort prioritized in design. Tread engineered for noise reduction, and tyre structure optimized to enhance comfort and acoustics.



Upgraded Compound The application an upgraded compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance while improving tyre grip, maintaining excellent braking performance even at high speeds.



Precise Control of Pattern Design Large tread blocks on the outside improve handling performance, and wide longitudinal grooves on the inside improve drainage performance, allowing the tyre to control freely on both dry and wet roads. Diversified cutting angles, differentiated wedge profiles and multi-level streamlined bionic groove design enable the tyre to achieve optimal traction performance during different wear periods.



High Handling Profile Design Optimized the contour design through the tension simulation model, reasonably distributes pressure, increases the tension in the control area, and improves the overall control performance of the tyre.



Safety Four wide longitudinal grooves and horizontal grooves on the shoulders can quickly evacuate water and provide excellent anti-slip performance.



Comfort Tread pattern design to reduce noise resonance for a quiet ride.



Mileage Upgraded compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance while improving tyre grip.



Tyre size: 275/45R21

EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: B

Wet grip: B

Noise level: B



Dimensions:

Tyre width in mm: 215 - 315

Tyre cross section: 30 - 60

Rim size in inches: 18 - 22

Speed symbol: H - Y



FUEL PRO SDL2 - Premium energy efficiency with ultra low rolling resistance

• Drive Longer and Save Fuel

• Reduce CO 2 Output

• Reduce Fuel Consumption and Environmental Impact

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles



Awarded TÜV seal for safety and efficiency. Best energy efficiency, consumption less than 24L / 100km.



Features & Benefits:

• Superior Efficiency: The incorporation of wider tread blocks, along with EcoPoint3 technology, significantly reduces rolling resistance, achieving an A-level rating. This advancement leads to over a 10 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation.

• More Traction: The open shoulder design and lateral grooves offer superior traction and effective heat dispersion. This design not only enhances safety but also ensures prolonged tyre lifespan.

• Mileage: Optimizing tread rigidity prevents shoulder irregular wear, resulting in extended mileage. Variable pitches reduce noise, ensuring a comfortable driving experience

Tyre sizes: 295/60R22.5

315/60R22.5

315/70R22.5

315/70R22.5

315/80R22.5



FUEL PRO SFL2 - Premium energy efficiency with ultra low rolling resistance

Eco-Friendly Choice: Contribute to sustainability with EcoPoint3 Technology, making an environmentally conscious choice that aligns with green initiatives.



• Drive Longer and Save Fuel

• Reduce CO 2 Output

• Reduce Fuel Consumption and Environmental Impact

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles



Awarded TÜV seal for safety and efficiency. Best energy efficiency, consumption less than 24L / 100km.

Features & Benefits:

• Best-in-Class Efficiency: Wider tread blocks alongside EcoPoint3 technology effectively

reduces rolling resistance, achieving an A-level rating and enhancing fuel efficiency by 10

percent compared to the previous generation.

• Superior Control: The incorporation of bionic tree leaf sipes and groove edge notches

enhances wet grip and dry handling stability, ensuring a safe journey.

• Mileage: The optimized and widened pattern tread blocks reduce heat build-up, combined

with a the latest generation long haul compound, result in an enhanced mileage of 10%.



Tyre sizes:

295/60R22.5

315/60R22.5

315/70R22.5

315/80R22.5

315/80R22.5





FUEL PRO STL2 - Premium energy efficiency with ultra low rolling resistance

• Drive Longer and Save Fuel

• Reduce CO 2 Output

• Reduce Fuel Consumption and Environmental Impact

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles



Awarded TÜV seal for safety and efficiency. Best energy efficiency, consumption less than 24L / 100km.

Features & Benefits:

• Energy Efficiency: Wider tread blocks with EcoPoint3 technology significantly reduces rolling resistance, achieving an A-level rating and improving fuel efficiency by 10 percent compared the previous generation.



• Wear: New casing construction and wider tread blocks enhances tyre wear and longevity.

• Mileage: Lateral and longitudinal pattern crosses enhances water evacuation ensuring optimal performance. Additionally, our tires are 3PMSF certified for all conditions.



Eco-Friendly Choice: Contribute to sustainability with EcoPoint3 Technology, making an environmentally conscious choice that aligns with green initiatives.



Tyre sizes: 385/55R22.5

385/55R22.5

385/65R22.5

435/50R19.5

435/50R19.5

445/45R19.5





ROADX RXMOTION PERFORMA - All round performance that lasts

Improved Wear and Longer Mileage

Compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance while improving tyre grip.



Optimised Fuel and Energy Consumption

Upgraded compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance. Fuel efficiency improved by 30%¹ vs previous generation.



Four wide longitudinal grooves and horizontal grooves on the shoulders can quickly evacuate water and provide excellent anti-slip performance. The lateral grooves and grooves on the shoulders can quickly disperse water to ensure the tyre can effectively contact the ground and reduce wet braking distance.



Optimized footprint improve handling and wet braking, moderate contact patch and provide sufficient grip while ensuring drainage performance.



Tyre size: 205/55R16



EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: B

Wet grip: B

Noise level: B



Dimensions:



Tyre width in mm: 145 - 245

Tyre cross section: 40 - 70

Rim size in inches: 13 - 17

Speed symbol: H - Y



ROADX RDM2 - Mixed service drive tyre boasting improved mileage performance across all conditions

• The directional herringbone-pattern design delivers robust traction performance tailored for

off-road terrain even in wet and muddy conditions.

• Variable groove width ensures that the pattern has good self-cleaning and drainage

performance.

• Angled longitudinal reinforced rib is enhanced to bolster resistance against lateral slippage.

• The elevated central rib with interblock tie-bar increases durability and reduce rolling

resistance.

• Wide tread footprint improves the saturation of the pattern, and extends mileage.



Tyre sizes: 315/80R22.5

13R22.5





ROADX RDR2 - The latest generation regional drive axle tyre, designed and

developed to provide class-leading performance.

• Directional 6-rib pattern design with 3D sipes and lateral grooves, ensure high traction,

improve wet grip and snow grip performance in diverse conditions.

• Full depth sipes maximise traction throughout the tyre life.

• Balanced profile design decreases the deformation of the tyre casing increasing stability

and safety.

• Regional compound to maximise mileage.

• Wide and Squared tread footprint to ensure even wear.



Tyre sizes: 295/60R22.5

315/60R22.5

315/70R22.5

295/80R22.5

315/80R22.5



ROADX RXQUEST CARGOMAX - Durable summer van tyre for commercial vans-leading performance.

Upgrade Structure Optimized the internal structural design of the tyre to improve the rigidity of the bead, reduce heat generation in the bead, and improve the durability of the tyre.

CRTR Contour Design Optimized the contour design and ground contact marks to evenly distribute tread pressure, ensure uniform tread wear, and improve durability. Fewer steel sheets and a larger grounding area improve the rigidity of the tread block, reduce the deformation of the tread block, and improve the wear resistance and control. The continuous integrated pattern design in the middle ensures straight-line stability when driving at high speeds. Larger shoulder tread block design ensures sufficient lateral stability when cornering.

Sidewall Protection Design Adding sidewall protection to the sidewall improves the impact and puncture resistance of the sidewall and improves the safety factor of the product.



SAFETY Best in Class Wet Grip - Achieving EU Label Grade A. Four wide longitudinal grooves and horizontal grooves on the shoulders can quickly evacuate water and provide excellent anti-slip performance.

COMFORT Tread pattern design to reduce noise resonance for a quiet drive.

MILEAGE Upgraded compound effectively balances wear resistance and rolling resistance performance while improving tyre grip.



Strengthened sidewall construction enhances durability and stability Enhanced sidewall protection design reinforces impact and puncture resistance elevating safety and reducing tyre fail.

Flat tread contour maximizes contact area, extending tyre life and mileage Refined the internal design to bolster bead rigidity, minimize heat buildup, and enhance tyre durability.

Impressive A-Rated wet braking Advanced tread compound ensures exceptional wet weather performance.

Low noise and increased comfortModern pattern design minimizes noise, elevates driving comfort, and lessens environmental impact.cimers



Tyre size: 215/55 R17 98W



EU Tyre label values:

Fuel Efficiency: C

Wet grip: A

Noise level: B



Dimensions:

Tyre width in mm: 175 - 235

Tyre cross section: 55 - 75

Rim size in inches: 14 - 17

Speed symbol: R - H



TRANSPORT PRO D - Durable energy efficiency with high mileage capacity

• Durability and Fuel Saving

• Lower CO 2 Impact

• Mileage and Durability Combined

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles

Features & Benefits:

• Traction: Open shoulder and lateral groove design delivers superior traction. Additionally, 3D full depth sipes provide extra biting edges for enhanced wet and snow grip performance, ensuring your vehicle maintains traction and performs safely in various conditions.

• Efficient Mileage: Three main grooves and greater tread block to groove ratio reduce rolling resistance. Wide tread design enhances the rigidity and improves handling stability, offering increased mileage.

• Wear: Optimised tread block dimensions improve side rigidity of the tread, prevent shoulder irregular wear, offering a longer life. Variable pitch design reduces rolling noise.



Eco-Friendly Choice: Contribute to sustainability with EcoPoint3 Technology, making an environmentally conscious choice that aligns with green initiatives.



Tyre sizes: 315/60R22.5

315/70R22.5

315/80R22.5

295/80R22.5Discl



TRANSPORT PRO S - Durable energy efficiency with high mileage capacity



• Durability and Fuel Saving

• Lower CO 2 Impact

• Mileage and Durability Combined

• Suitable for Electric Vehicles



Features & Benefits:

• Safety: Innovative bionic tree leaf sipes and groove edge notches enhance wet grip.

• Efficiency: Three main grooves and a higher tread block to groove ratio, effectively reduce

rolling resistance. Additionally, the wide tread design maximizes the contact patch, enhancing

rigidity and improving handling stability.

• Durability: Optimizing tread block dimensions and enhancing tread rigidity prevents irregular

shoulder wear, ensuring a longer lifespan



Eco-Friendly Choice: Contribute to sustainability with EcoPoint3 Technology, making an environmentally conscious choice that aligns with green initiatives.



Tyre sizes: 315/60R22.5

315/70R22.5

315/80R22.5

295/80R22.5Disclaimers ***



