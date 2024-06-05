Bangladesh's state-owned Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (IDCOL) is providing loans to several jute producers and textile makers to deploy 40 MW of rooftop PV systems. Three Bangladeshi jute and textile producers will set up nearly 40 MW of rooftop and ground-mounted solar capacity to reduce their dependence on grid power and energy bills. State-owned IDCOL will provide 80% funds for the projects in the form of soft loans "We have approved loans for these companies to setup solar rooftop system," IDCOL Deputy CEO S M Monirul Islam told pv magazine. He said the companies will save costs, while ...

