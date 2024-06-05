Regulatory News:

Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has named Latecoere (Paris:LAT) as supplier for its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft's doors.

Eve is a global electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer, services and software leader focused on accelerating the world's transition to sustainable, all-electric flight. Headquartered in Melbourne, FL USA, Eve has a global team of nearly 1,000 employees dedicated to designing and developing a four-passenger, one pilot eVTOL aircraft along with a holistic suite of agnostic services and operations solutions.

As part of this new collaboration, Latecoere will design and manufacture passenger and pilot doors for the eVTOL, contributing to reach the program's milestones in terms of development, certification, and rapid ramp-up trajectory. Prime focus will be placed on system safety, product weight optimization, and low-carbon commitments.

Greg Huttner, CEO of Latecoere: "This contract is the result of a close collaboration between our teams in France and the Americas. It will strengthen our expertise in composites and position Latecoere in an additional business segment, in particular on a programme with flourishing market prospects. Our teams are beyond excited to support Eve's development and success for the future of urban mobility.

Last year, Eve Air Mobility announced that its first eVTOL production facility will be located in the city of Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The company has begun assembly of its first full-scale eVTOL prototype which will be followed by a test campaign. Eve has the industry's largest backlog with letters of intent for up to 2,900 eVTOL aircraft and its aircraft is scheduled to begin deliveries and enter service in 2026.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (61% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (39% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

