Kaya Holdings, Inc. "The Sacred Mushroom" Psilocybin Treatment Center Begins Accepting Appointments

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KAYS) announced today that its majority owned subsidiary, Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. has begun accepting appointments at its The Sacred Mushroom ("TSM") Psilocybin Treatment center in Portland, Oregon.

To find out more information or make an appointment please access our web page by clicking on the above image or go to https://thesacredmushroompdx.com.You may also email info@tsmpdx.com

The Sacred Mushroom has been purposely designed to provide all TSM guests with the opportunity to fully experience the transformative potential of the psychedelic journey.

Individuals journeying at TSM can customize their experience through TSM's proprietary "Synergy by Design", offering tailored sights, sounds, and smells. The facility also offers journey-enhancing activities such as art expression, body movement, and journaling.

Groups journeying at TSM are offered the entire facility to enhance group and individual experiences. The Sacred Mushroom has groups for a wide range of mental health disorders including PTSD, anxiety, trauma, and addictions. The facility also offers group opportunities for corporate events and private groups for those seeking to explore psychedelics as a mind-expanding journey.

View from The Sacred Mushroom - Mount Hood can be seen above the Portland, Oregon skyline from our 11,000 square foot, 7th Floor Facility

"The TSM facility has been designed with great respect for the power of psilocybin mushrooms", states KAYS CEO Craig Frank. "The opportunity these mushrooms provide for deeper understandings, personal transformation, greater inner peace, relief from mental disorder, and sheer wonderment, demands that we provide all guests with the facility that encourages and enhances these incredible moments. We are extraordinarily proud of The Sacred Mushroom, the facility, the journey opportunities, and the follow-up we provide".

Recent university medical studies have shown psilocybin treatments to be a potentially effective treatment path for people suffering from trauma, PTSD, depression, and other hard to treat mental health conditions. According to Precedence Research, the U.S. behavioral health market was more than $83 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $136 billion by 2032.

"Completion of the first "The Sacred Mushroom" Psilocybin Treatment Facility is an important milestone for KAYS", said David Jones, KAYS Senior Advisor for Business Development and Financial Operations. "Wall Street has taken notice of the need for Psychedelic Medicine as an alternative approach for treating mental health disorders, and KAYS intends to secure its place in the value chain through the opening its Psychedelic Treatment Centers."

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. (www.kayaholdings.com)

Kaya Holdings, Inc is a "mind care" company with operations in the emerging psilocybin sector and in medical/recreational cannabis. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB market under the symbol KAYS.

In 2014 KAYS became the first US public company to own and operate a medical cannabis dispensary (in Portland, Oregon). Today, KAYS has interests in three cannabis licenses (1 in Portland Oregon, USA and 2 in Greece). Resuming its role as innovator and trend setter, the Company is again breaking ground in the United States with The Sacred Mushroom psychedelic treatment centers through its majority owned subsidiary, Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. ("FDT").

KAYS subsidiaries include:

Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. serves as the Company's operating branch in the psychedelic treatment sector, including operation of mushroom cultivation facilities and The Sacred Mushroom treatment centers.

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc. owns the Kaya Shack brand of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores and the Kaya Farms brand of cannabis production and processing operations in the United States.

Kaya Brands International, Inc., serves as the vehicle for the Company's non-U.S. operations including cultivation activities under development in Greece and Israel.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc. owns a wide range of proprietary brands of cannabis extracts, oils, pre-rolls, topicals, edibles and beverages, cannaceuticals and related accessories.

