05.06.2024
Atlantic City Electric Volunteers Help Save Turtles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Brake for turtles! We worked with the Wetlands Institute to repair fencing along Stone Harbor Boulevard to help keep nesting diamondback terrapins safe from traffic. April's Earth Month and National Volunteer Month provided the perfect timing before nesting begins.

Atlantic City Electric

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq:EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

