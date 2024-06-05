Apiture Named Best Digital Banking System at 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA

Apiture Consumer Banking solution honored for excellence and innovation in banking technology

Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, was named Best Digital Banking System in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA, presented by FinTech Futures. The awards recognize outstanding achievements and successes in banking and fintech throughout the United States.

Apiture was honored for its Consumer Banking solution, part of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform. The highly configurable, cloud-based solution stood out for providing banks and credit unions with a fully featured, intuitive online and mobile banking experience for their retail customers. Its seamless integration with more than 200 best-of-breed fintech partners and 40+ cores helps community and regional financial institutions create a tailored banking experience for their communities.

"All of us at Apiture are proud to be recognized by FinTech Futures for delivering industry-leading digital banking technology. This award reaffirms our commitment to providing community and regional financial institutions with the modern solutions they need to compete effectively with larger, national brands," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Our goal is to empower our clients with the innovative technology they need to thrive in today's highly competitive environment."

During a gala held in New York City on May 30, FinTech Futures convened with leaders of shortlisted companies to highlight the many success stories in the industry and announce the winners. Apiture was also recognized as a finalist for the Best Digital Business Banking Solution at the event.

This award comes as one of many recent successes for Apiture. The company was named one of American Banker's 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech, was named Gold Winner for Embedded Finance Innovation in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards, and was honored for Most Effective Bank-FinTech Partnership by the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards.

