Forte Minerals Corp: Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") for CAD $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $1,500,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per Warrant Share for two years from the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forte will allocate the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the initial 1,200 m drill program at Pucarini, a high sulfidation epithermal gold prospect that has never been drill-tested. This prospect exhibits anomalous gold in soil and rock geochemistry coincident with mapped advanced argillic alteration and high-chargeability, high-resistivity IP geophysical anomalies extending down to depths of 300 m over an area of 2 x 2 km.

The Company also plans to conduct a MT geophysical survey at Esperanza to delineate the exposed leached porphyry copper-molybdenum system under thin post-mineral cover. It will also fund a comprehensive surface exploration program at Alto Ruri alongside social engagement and drill permitting efforts. Remaining funds will go to general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finders' fee of 6% in cash and 6% in warrants to eligible investment advisors who introduce subscribers to the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Forte Minerals intends to close the financing on or before June 30, 2024.

"We are grateful to our stakeholders and long-time supporters for their continued confidence in our vision and goals. This financing is a crucial step towards making a discovery at the Pucarini Gold Project and further exploring the potential at Esperanza and Alto Ruri. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our progress," said Patrick Elliott, President and CEO.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

