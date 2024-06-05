Calcutta Outdoors and Cape Fear Distillery Cast Off with New "Big Bite Rum" Line

Flavors Celebrated by Prestigious Beverage Awards for Their Exceptional Quality and Taste

Calcutta Outdoors, a leading global designer and manufacturer of consumer products for the outdoor sports and recreation market, in partnership with Cape Fear Distillery , recently launched its second collaboration in its Star Rod's American Spirit Series , Big Bite Rum .

When Cape Fear, known for its award-winning spirits and six-time gold medal-winning rum, sought to make a rum with more bite and locally inspired spice, they turned to their partners at Calcutta Outdoors, famous for capturing and keeping big bites. The result is the Big Bite Rum line, featuring four distinctive flavors, each inspired by iconic fishing locales:

Classic Caribbean Spiced Rum: The Caribbean produces some of the world's best fishing and is a destination for anglers from around the globe. Honoring the Caribbean's island vibes, this rum reels in notes of clove and butterscotch and hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg to create a smooth and flavorful finish.

Cabo Jalapeño Spiced Rum: Cabo is Spanish for "Cape," and the Cabo region of Mexico is renowned for its abundant ocean life and some of the best deep-sea fishing in the world. This rum is perfectly spiced with jalapeño peppers to celebrate this fishing destination.

Key West Key Lime Rum: The Key West fishing scene is so legendary that it hardly needs an introduction -- nor does the delightfully tart taste of the region's Key Limes, smoothly finished with brown sugar, vanilla, and a hint of macadamia nut in this most-taste rum.

Condado Coquito Coconut Rum: Inspired by the growing resort region of the North Coast of Puerto Rico and the indigenous holiday cocktail, the Coquito, this rum baits taste buds with hints of coconut and vanilla, and hooks your pallet with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

The new rum line extends the Star Rod's American Spirit Series, which celebrates 65 years of crafting world-recording breaking rods through a fusion of America's favorite pastimes: fishing and drinking. Earlier this year, Calcutta and Cape Fear launched their first collaboration, the Gamefish Vodka and Star Rod's Gamefish inshore rods.

"This unique series is special to our brand, and we wanted to ensure that for our second collaboration, we created something that spoke to the heart and culture of all those who love fishing," said Chris Carlisle, President & General Manager of Calcutta Outdoors. "To this end, we dedicated time to researching great fishing spots and the local flavors of these areas. Then, Alex and the Cape Fear team distilled that inspiration into a delicious reality that reflects the local feel of some of our favorite fishing holes."

Cape Fear Distillery brought its award-winning expertise to this collaboration, with the Cabo Jalapeño Spiced Rum already earning a gold medal at the prestigious SIP Awards in Las Vegas, along with the SIP Innovation Award and a Silver for package design. Additionally, the line was honored with a Silver at the 15th Annual New York International Spirits Competition.

"We've won many awards at Cape Fear Distillery, but the SIP Innovation Award was a first for us," shared Alex Munroe, owner of Cape Fear Distillery. "I am thrilled to share this award with the Calcutta team. We are incredibly proud of breaking new ground in the crowded world of flavored spirits by celebrating the heritage and joy of fishin' and drinkin'."

Big Bite Rum is available exclusively at ABC stores throughout North Carolina and can also be purchased directly from Cape Fear Distillery's gift shop. To further enhance the Big Bite Rum experience, several drink recipes featuring the rum flavors are available on Calcutta's website.

For more information on the series and to explore the delicious drink recipes, visit the website.

About Calcutta Outdoors

Calcutta Outdoors is a leading global designer and manufacturer of consumer products for the outdoor sports and recreation market. The company provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, innovative products, including fishing rods, fishing tackle, coolers, drinkware, outdoor apparel, paddle sports and marine accessories. The portfolio of brands includes Calcutta, Sea Striker, Got-cha, South Bend, Shoreline Marine, Danielson, Kunnan, Matzuo, Ready2Fish, Billfisher, Star Rods, Propel Paddle Gear, Celsius, HQ Outfitters, and Apex. Learn more at calcuttaoutdoors.com.

About Cape Fear Distillery

A boutique resort in the heart of the Cape Fear region of southeastern North Carolina, Cape Fear Distillery has won numerous national and international awards for taste and graphic design including John Barleycorn International Gold Medals and the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards Gold Medal for Taste. The property features a restaurant, a winery, a distillery, a spa, a petting zoo, and the largest collection of artwork by musicians and actors on the Eastern seaboard. The distillery also hosts indoor and outdoor concerts with nationally renowned artists. Learn more at capefeardistillery.com.

