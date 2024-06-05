Inspire Names Health Tech Leader Brett Kleger as New CEO

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Inspire, the world's leading online health community and real-world data platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Kleger as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 5, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett to Inspire," said Dan Levine, managing director of Tenfore Holdings and an Inspire Board member. "He is a seasoned and innovative executive who has taken several companies from infancy to market leader. He joins Inspire as the company is experiencing rapid growth in its real-world evidence and patient clinical trial recruitment solutions and continues to expand its patient engagement and advertising portfolios."

"Inspire is a unique community with a critical role to play in both patient experiences and the clinical drug R&D ecosystem," Levine continued. "Brett will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to help accelerate Inspire's growth at this pivotal stage."

Kleger was most recently CEO of Datacubed Health, where he transitioned the company during the pandemic from early-stage concepts to a major contender in the eCOA and decentralized clinical trial platform categories. Prior to Datacubed, Kleger was Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at DrugDev, where he led the company's market success to become the leading provider of site facing technologies, resulting in an acquisition by IQVIA. He remained at IQVIA for several years post-acquisition to consolidate and lead the commercialization for all of IQVIA's clinical trial technologies.

"I am thrilled to join Inspire at this pivotal time," said Kleger. "The company is unique in its robust community of engaged members and volume and depth of patient voice data. Inspire offers clients unparalleled access to information and patient insights that can fuel health advances. The company is already on an upward trajectory with an incredible team and customer base, and I'm looking forward to leading the company to even greater levels of growth."

Kleger holds a business degree from the University of Maryland and a juris doctorate from the Villanova School of Law. In 2018, he was named to the prestigious PharmaVoice 100 in recognition of his considerable career achievements.

Inspire is the world's largest online health community, patient engagement and real-world data platform. More than 10 million people each year come to Inspire to learn about their conditions and find peer support. Inspire also works with leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic researchers to provide real-world evidence and insights about the patient experience, connect patients with life-advancing clinical trials and enable medical breakthroughs. Learn more at about.Inspire.com.

Amy DeMaria

SVP, Marketing & Communications

amy.demaria@inspire.com

212-461-1128

