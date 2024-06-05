Anzeige
05.06.2024
CultureTech: The Rights Web

CultureTech, a New York-based early-stage software company that works with leading museums and artists' estates, introduced its most recent workflow tool, MONA.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / CultureTech's platform, MONA, simplifies the currently complex and manual requesting and permitting of licenses for copyright-protected content. Launched in January 2024, the platform does not replace the current ecosystem of artist rights agencies, digital asset management or content management companies. Rather, it enables and advances the roles of all players in the licensing process via automated workflows. A central place that provides greater efficiency, speed, accuracy and transparency of information around licensing.

CultureTech

CultureTech
CultureTech Brandmark

CultureTech's President Richard O'Leary says: "We want to provide everyone in the art ecosystem access to valuable digital content that's hidden behind the copyright wall. Our goal is to Open Up Art."

CultureTech's product development team applies the latest cloud-based software design processes and tools while working closely with users to ensure a complete application for end-to-end licensing transactions. The platform enables all stakeholders.

The company is currently focused on working within the institutional art world, but recognizes any creator with rights requires technology to better protect them, particularly given the advance of artificial intelligence. CultureTech plans on partnering with everyone who embraces the mission of protecting creators' rights and opening up access to inspiring content.

ABOUT CULTURETECH

CultureTech, Inc. was co-founded by Paul Ghaffari and Richard O'Leary in 2020 and is based in New York with employees in California, Florida, and Connecticut. Our mission is to Open Up Art through technology. Learn more by visiting https://culture.tech

PRESS

press@culture.tech

Contact Information:

Richard O'Leary
President
press@culture.tech
9172146612

SOURCE: CultureTech

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

