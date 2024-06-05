Stratyfy Named a Winner of 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA

Cutting-edge company honored as 'LendTech Startup of the Year'

COO Deniz Johnson accepted the award in person at NYC ceremony

Stratyfy , a women-led fintech that's confronting bias in AI and optimizing credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, today announced the company was recognized as "LendTech Startup of the Year" in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA .

The company was also shortlisted as "LendTech of the Future - Credit Decisioning" and "Tech of the Future - Decision Making," alongside industry leaders like FICO.

"This award is a reflection of our amazing team and we thank the FinTech Futures community for this wonderful recognition," said Stratyfy CEO Laura Kornhauser and COO Deniz Johnson. "Winning the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA is a testament to our indisputable progress in revolutionizing the way financial institutions make lending decisions. We can't wait to build on this momentum in the rest of 2024."

The Banking Tech Awards recognize the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. This includes banks, financial institutions, software providers, teams and individuals that contribute to the world's leading financial services centers and a rapidly growing fintech market.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a series of company milestones for Stratyfy, including a new AI collaboration with FIS to help boost fraud detection. In May, American Banker also selected Stratyfy CEO Laura Kornhauser to its coveted list of "Most Influential Women in Fintech 2024." Last year, Stratyfy raised $10 million in a funding round and unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Beneficial State Foundation on the Underwriting for Racial Justice program.

The Banking Tech Awards USA is organized by FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology.

ABOUT STRATYFY

Stratyfy, a women-led fintech, is optimizing how financial institutions make decisions, unlocking data-driven growth without added risks or the need for in-house data experts. With our interpretable AI solutions, financial institutions are making more accurate, efficient, and fair financial decisions in credit risk, fraud, and compliance. Stratyfy was recognized as a Benzinga Fintech Awards finalist in the "Best Lending Solution" category and included in the AIFintech100 for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit stratyfy.com and follow Stratyfy on LinkedIn and X .

