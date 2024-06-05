Zynergia Announces New Relationship With IFPG to Propel Employers for Cheaper Healthcare Initiative in the Franchise Community

CROWN POINT, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Zynergia, with its deep-rooted healthcare expertise, is excited to announce a new relationship with the International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG), a leading network of franchisors, franchise consultants and vendor members. Membership with IFPG aims to elevate the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) membership program, delivering transformative healthcare solutions to members nationwide.



Partnership Highlights:

Innovative Healthcare Solutions: Leveraging Zynergia's extensive healthcare and risk management knowledge in providing access to cost-effective health plans.

Franchise Expertise: IFPG's vast network enhances the strategic outreach and implementation of the ECH program across the franchise industry, aligning with Zynergia's people-first philosophy.

Economies of Scale: Both organizations will utilize their combined strengths to deliver significant savings in healthcare, benefits, and onboarding operations.

"At ECH, we prioritize communication, education, and research to address the complex landscape of employer-related healthcare issues. This focus ensures that our members are well-equipped to provide their employees with cost-effective, high-quality healthcare solutions," says Kirnjot Singh, MD, President of Zynergia.

About Zynergia: Zynergia is a distinguished human resources entity specializing in healthcare, offering comprehensive Enterprise Risk and Human Capital Management solutions that drive down healthcare costs and enhance profitability for client companies.

About IFPG: The International Franchise Professionals Group is a membership-based organization consisting of over 1,500 franchise professionals dedicated to helping aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of business ownership. Recognized as the top Franchise Broker Organization by Entrepreneur Magazine, IFPG fosters an inclusive and innovative culture focused on ethics and effective franchise consulting.

For more information about Zynergia, the ECH Membership Program or our relationship with IFPG, please contact:

