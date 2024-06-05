The Bonadio Group Launches Corporate Finance Team to Optimize Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory and Business Valuation Services

The Unification is a Part of the Firm's Larger Structure Transformation & Growth Goals

The Bonadio Group, a Top 50 CPA Firm, announced today that it will unify its investment banking, transaction advisory and business valuation offerings under a new Corporate Finance business unit, allowing for the expansion of each service area and providing clients with seamless access to expertise across the three teams. The consolidated business unit, which will be part of the firm's existing Advisory & Consulting service line, supports the firm's larger structure transformation goals to provide enhanced services to clients and increased opportunities for its people.

The new Corporate Finance team will take an integrated approach to providing strategic investment banking, M&A advisory and business valuation services for clients. Utilizing expertise in areas like sell-side investment banking, Go-to Market assessments, quality of earnings, financial due diligence, and business valuation, the team will provide a total view of corporate finances for successful M&A transactions and succession planning.

"I'm thrilled to bring three groups of skilled professionals together under a broader service offering to better aid businesses in achieving their liquidity, growth, and succession planning goals," said Jeff Lewis, partner and leader of the Corporate Finance unit. "Our investment banking, transaction advisory and business valuation teams have been working closely for years, and we look forward to the new structure providing a more streamlined experience for our clients."

As the firm continues to see exponential growth in its financial planning and advisory functions, bringing these specialty services under one umbrella will enable teams to better leverage their expertise and take a more integrated, strategic approach to client needs. The unification will also aid the firm in growing their team of professionals with diverse financial skillsets and helping current employees gain greater experience across service areas.

"We're not only excited about what this means for our clients, but also for our people," said Michael Binz, managing director of the firm's Business Valuation team, which will now reside within the Corporate Finance unit. "As client needs for fair market value opinions, financial reporting and purchase price allocations continue to grow, it offers a unique opportunity for employees, both current and prospective, to pursue different areas of business and financial advisory."

For more information on The Bonadio Group and its service offerings, please visit www.bonadio.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked Top 50 CPA firm and the largest independent provider of accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services in Upstate New York. The firm maintains several offices across New York State and has grown its national footprint to include offices in Vermont, Virginia, and Texas. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

