Global Technology Distribution Council: GTDC Summit EMEA Highlights the Business Case for AI, Sustainability and Marketplaces

NOORDWIJK, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Many top executives assembled this week to discuss the latest trends, advances and critical business issues in the ICT industry at the 20th annual GTDC Summit EMEA conference, hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council . This year's event covered a variety of vital topics for technology vendors and distributors, with insightful keynote speakers and respected thought leaders leading the conversations.

AI and the rapid pace of innovation were a central topic of discussion. Global distributors continue to invest heavily in tools, programs and services to ensure the success of their vendor and ICT partners, as well as the businesses and consumers those companies support. "Innovation means little without the systems and support mechanisms in place to scale sales and adoption across the channel ecosystem," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of the GTDC. "Distributors have always delivered in that role, and continue to increase their proficiencies, tools and programs to drive these new technologies. From the most advanced AI-enabled applications and cybersecurity offerings to the latest cloud-based business solutions, they empower and engage the vendor and partner communities in these efforts."

In his opening remarks, Vitagliano also emphasized core services distributors provide that will remain crucial in the future and cannot be easily replicated, including logistics, billing and credit. "Just as critical to the success of the channel are investments in cloud marketplaces and platforms that boost engagement opportunities for solution providers and their vendor partners. The transformation of business models and portfolios is a big reason distributor value is rising and expected to gain momentum over the next few years, with the channel relying even more on their collective resources and ingenuity."

He also highlighted several of the council's latest resources, including the Beyond the Marketplace Report on the trends in digital procurement and engagement. The newly released Vendor's Guide to Market Data provides insight into the data ecosystem and details the various services available to the supplier community. Both resources can be downloaded at no cost from the GTDC Knowledge Hub .

Other Memorable Highlights from Summit EMEA

The evolution of the ICT industry was a prevailing theme at this year's event as well. Presenters and panelists emphasized the current and future state of distribution and the channel ecosystem and covered topics that could significantly shift the way businesses procure, utilize and refresh technologies. Those sessions included:

Sustainability Project Underway Global ESG leaders from the vendor and distribution community met for a pre-event discussion around the latest sustainability-related initiatives and best practices. In that session, attendees learned about the new GTDC Sustainability project which includes the development of a worldwide database of information on the lifecycle of various IT systems. From production, packaging and shipping to end-of-life and recycling activities, measuring and tracking energy and material usage and other factors will help partners and consumers evaluate options and address a growing list of global compliance requirements. Stay tuned for more details from GTDC's newly appointed project leader Dominique Deklerck.

GTDC's CEO also moderated a panel discussion with several renowned distribution executives, including David Grant, CEO of Westcon International; Phillipe Jarre, President of Mindware Group; Miriam Murphy, President of Europe for TD SYNNEX; and Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of Infinigate.

IDC's Philip Carter shared his insights on the emergence of Generative AI and its current and potential impact on the IT and general business communities. These technologies are projected to be a catalyst for global innovation and provide sustained investments that will fuel sales in the ICT industry for years to come.

Emily Mansfield of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) pointed out several positive signs for the global financial environment, including the expected softening of inflation and monetary policies in EMEA. Potential obstacles to that optimistic outlook include unease related to upcoming elections and ongoing conflicts.

The council's next global event will be GTDC Summit North America, scheduled for February 19-20, 2025, at the Mission Pacific & Seabird Resort?in Oceanside, CA. More details will be available soon. GTDC will share more details on next year's events soon.?? ?

About the GTDC ?

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $160 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A., Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet, Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Mindware, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, Tarsus, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

