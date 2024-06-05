Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes a news report on Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) launching the production phase for its BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is pioneering the production of genetically bioengineered spider silk, using silkworms modified to spin spider silk cocoons that can be harvested in commercial quantities.

The Company recently reported that, by launching its BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids production, it's accelerating its 2024 production schedule, following the resounding successes of its spring production trials.





This production cycle serves as Kraig's first transition of true production hybrids to the manufacturing environment and is the largest single batch of spider silk production in the Company's history.

"This successful launch of the BAM-1 hybrids is the result of more than a year of focused development by our team. The spring production trials demonstrated that we have brought together the right team, the right technology, and the right facilities to make 2024 a breakout year for the commercialization of spider silk," said Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson. "This cycle puts us securely on the path to reaching our first production milestone of a metric ton of spider silk."

